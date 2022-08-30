Membership : Access or Sign Up
Shelbourne report incident of homophobic and misogynistic abuse to An Garda Síochána

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Aug 2022, 9:53 AM
52 minutes ago 837 Views 0 Comments
The home dugout at Tolka Park.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED that an incident of homophobic and misogynistic abuse directed at an opposition player has been reported to An Garda Síochána as the club attempt to identify the individual using CCTV.

A statement released last night revealed a member of the Peamount United team was the victim of the verbal attack during a recent game at Tolka Park.

Peamount welcomed the action taken by Shels in a message of their own posted on social media. “There is absolutely no place for this abuse as we look to ensure that football is an inclusive game for everyone and we welcome a full investigation into this incident,” it read.

Shelbourne earlier confirmed that they had been in touch with Peamount to issue an apology to the player in question, as they seek to stamp out any repeat of the incident by increasing security at games.

“At our recent home match against Peamount United, an individual was heard to have directed misogynistic abuse at an opposition player, including the use of a homophobic term.

“The incident was reported and having been made aware of this incident, we immediately contacted Peamount United to offer our apologies to the player.

We have since added an additional security presence, specifically briefed to identify anyone engaging in discriminatory abuse and with instructions that anyone doing so should be ejected from the ground.

“We have reported the incident to An Garda Síochána and have been endeavouring to identify the individual from CCTV footage.

“The Club will not tolerate any discriminatory verbal abuse in Tolka Park and any individual that we can identify will receive a lifetime ban from the ground. There is no place for this kind of abuse in football – on or off the pitch and we wish to apologize again to the player.

“Shelbourne FC is an inclusive club and we know that our supporters share our desire to ensure that everybody can enjoy the game without being subject to discriminatory abuse of any kind.”

The42 Team

