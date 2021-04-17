Champions Peamount edge out title rivals Shelbourne in exciting Dublin derby

Peamount United 2

Shelbourne 1

FIRST-HALF GOALS from Eleanor Ryan-Doyle and Áine O’Gorman saw Peamount edge out title rivals Shelbourne on a 2-1 scoreline this evening in what was an exciting affair.

The opening quarter of the game was played at an impressive pace with both sides sounding each other out in search of the opener.

Ciara Grant almost found Emily Whelan for the first chance of the game with an intelligent diagonal ball across the box but just put too much on it in the end.

Naoise McAloon had to be sharp on 17 minutes when Mia Dodd hit a powerful shot from distance but it was always rising before clearing the bar.

That seemed to be the wake-up call that Peamount needed. O’Gorman began finding a lot more space down the right wing with her probing crosses asking real questions of the Shelbourne defence.

Della Doherty went close on 20 minutes with a glancing header just wide of the post from a corner before the busy Ryan-Doyle put Peamount in front.

Ireland internationals O’Gorman and Stephanie Roche linked up brilliantly in the build up before Ryan-Doyle got on the end of another brilliant O’Gorman cross to bundle the ball into the net from close range.

Ryan-Doyle had the chance to double the Peas’ lead from the penalty spot five minutes later, only to be denied by a fantastic Amanda Budden save to her left.

The impressive O’Gorman did double their lead as the half-time whistle neared, leading by example once more. The Peamount captain hit a fantastic volley on the bounce following a goalmouth scramble, with her effort flying past Budden.

Shelbourne’s start to the second half was identical to the first with all of the possession and some lovely passages of play in the middle of the pitch, but that final pass just could not be found.

The goal did come on 75 minutes, courtesy of Ciara Grant. The initial shot from Whelan was parried back out to Grant, who was sharp enough to pounce for one back.

That was as good as it got for Shelbourne, despite a huge second-half effort. The reigning champions held on to take maximum points.

Peamount United: Naoisha McAloon; Dearbhaile Beirne, Della Doherty, Lauryn O’Callaghan, Claire Walsh; Karen Duggan, Lucy McCartan, Aine O’Gorman, Megan Smyth-Lynch (Becky Watkins 7); Stephanie Roche (Sadhbh Doyle 74), Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (Tiegan Ruddy 53)

Shelbourne: Amanda Budden; Jessica Gargan, Mia Dodd (Noelle Murray 61), Pearl Slattery, Jessie Stapleton; Ciara Grant, Rachael Graham, Jamie Finn, Jessica Ziu; Saoirse Noonan, Emily Whelan

Elsewhere this evening, DLR Waves bagged their first win of the new season, beating Galway 2-1. Katie Malone struck late for the hosts at the UCD Bowl to seal all three points, her 88th-minute goal off the back of a scramble in the box settling the tie.

Kate Mooney’s header in the 16th minute put the hosts in the driving seat, before Mayo ladies football star Rachel Kearns equalised in the 78th. The Galway striker’s effort was also a headed one, making it five goals in three games for the league’s top scorer.

Cork City WFC’s Lauren Egbuloniu and Annmarie Byrne of Bohemians. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Earlier in the day, Bohemians and Cork City played out a 3-3 draw at the Oscar Traynor Centre. Chloe Darby’s late penalty meant Bohs took a share of the points, Cork substitute Laura Shine making immediate impact with a 72nd minute goal to put the visitors in a 3-2 lead down the home straight.

Former Kildare ladies football captain Erica Burke opened the scoring in Coolock with her first WNL goal in the fourth minute, before Cork pulled two back through Lauren Egbuloniu. 2-1 at the break, Aoife Robinson levelled matters shortly after the hour-mark, with Shine and Darby on target at either end in the latter stages.

Tomorrow, Treaty United play host to Wexford Youths [KO 2pm].

- with reporting from Emma Duffy