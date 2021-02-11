BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 11 February 2021
Shelbourne confirm signing of Cork City star Noonan

Noonan won an FAI Cup medal with Cork City in 2017.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 11 Feb 2021, 8:32 PM
37 minutes ago
New Shelbourne signing Saoirse Noonan
Image: Shels FC - Twitter
New Shelbourne signing Saoirse Noonan
New Shelbourne signing Saoirse Noonan
Image: Shels FC - Twitter

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Cork City star Saoirse Noonan.

The Ireland international is making the move from her hometown club who she was an FAI Cup winner with in 2017 and helped them reached the decider again in 2020, losing out on that occasion to Peamount United.

saoirse-noonan Saoirse Noonan in action for Cork City in the FAI Senior Cup final last year. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Noonan, who has also been a key figure for the Cork ladies footballers in recent seasons, was selected for the provisional Ireland senior squad for December’s qualifier against Germany.

She was the subject of interest from sides in England and Iceland but the 21-year-old has opted to sign for Shelbourne.

Noel King’s team will be starting out with a seasonal opener against Athlone Town on 27 March.

“I am delighted to be joining Shelbourne FC for the upcoming season. It’s an exciting venture for me and I am really looking forward to working with Noel and the team,” said Noonan.

“I would like to thank Cork City FC for everything over the last number of years. They have helped me grow as both a player and as a person and I want to truly thank them all for the support.

“I look forward to taking up a new role and playing my part for Shelbourne.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

