Shelbourne confirm signing of Cork City star Noonan

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Cork City star Saoirse Noonan.

The Ireland international is making the move from her hometown club who she was an FAI Cup winner with in 2017 and helped them reached the decider again in 2020, losing out on that occasion to Peamount United.

Saoirse Noonan in action for Cork City in the FAI Senior Cup final last year. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Noonan, who has also been a key figure for the Cork ladies footballers in recent seasons, was selected for the provisional Ireland senior squad for December’s qualifier against Germany.

She was the subject of interest from sides in England and Iceland but the 21-year-old has opted to sign for Shelbourne.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Noel King’s team will be starting out with a seasonal opener against Athlone Town on 27 March.

“I am delighted to be joining Shelbourne FC for the upcoming season. It’s an exciting venture for me and I am really looking forward to working with Noel and the team,” said Noonan.

“I would like to thank Cork City FC for everything over the last number of years. They have helped me grow as both a player and as a person and I want to truly thank them all for the support.

“I look forward to taking up a new role and playing my part for Shelbourne.”

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey preview Ireland-France and give their thoughts on an eventful week from Cardiff onwards:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud