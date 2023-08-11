Shels strike late to grab draw against Shamrock Rovers in fiery clash

Shelbourne 1

Shamrock Rovers 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tolka Park

BOTH SHELS AND ROVERS were forced to share the spoils in a fiery, end-to-end Ringsend Derby as the hosts dug deep to equalise late on thanks to man-of-the-match Gavin Molloy, having fallen behind to Markus Pooms first half opener.

Under the watchful eye of their Turkish owner Acun Ilicali the hosts, aiming for their first league win over the Hoops since 2005, made a bright start as they shaped up with a brave four-two-four formation in possession.

In-form Hull City loanee Harry Wood, with two goals in his last two, forced Alan Mannus into a sharp low save with just a couple of minutes played

But the four-in-a-row chasing champions, made just one change from last Sunday’s win over Cork City with Rory Gaffney coming in for Johnny Kenny up top, weathered the early storm and were unlucky not to take the lead when Dan Cleary’s powerful header sailed just over Conor Kearns crossbar.

And with 21 minutes gone the visitors, well in the ascendancy at this point, took the lead through a well worked short corner in which Markus Poom snuck around the back to tap home from a clever Dylan Watts cross.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Markus Poom celebrates scoring with team-mates. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Seemingly in control, Rovers almost had all their hard work undone when Dan Cleary over ran the ball into Shane Farrell’s path right on the edge of the area and was forced to lunge wildly to recover, clattering the Shels forward with many inside Tolka Park claiming it was inside.

It was all Shels after the restart as Damien Duff’s side came out like a team possessed. The introduction of Jack Moylan gave everyone inside the ground a lift and the in-demand attacker was straight into the action creating a glorious opportunity for fellow sub Tyreke Wilson who could only drag his shot wide from just outside the area.

Wood became more influential as the home side tried to ramp up the pressure, but to their credit The Hoops defended resolutely, still carrying a threat on the break. Both Darragh Nugent and Dylan Watts should have done better with efforts around the 18 but failed to hit the target on both occasions.

With the raucous home support forcing them over the line, The Reds earned their thirteenth draw of the season with just seconds remaining when Wood delivered a devilishly whipped in-swinging corner to the back post, finding the imperious Gavin Molloy who powered home his header,

A point each not ideal in the grander ambitions for both side as Rovers look to retain their title, and Shels chase a European spot but still a lot of football to be played.

Shelbourne FC: Conor Kearns, JR Wilson (Tyreke Wilson, 13’), Paddy Barrett, Shane Griffin, Gavin Molloy, Will Jarvis, JJ Lunney (Gbemi Arubi, 83’), Mark Coyle, Evan Caffrey (Jack Moylan, 45’), Harry Wood, Shane Farrell (Jad Hakiki, 70’)

Subs not used: Harry Fisk, Andrew Quinn, Luke Byrne, David Toure.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Ronan Finn (Darragh Nugent, 58’), Roberto Lopes, Dan Cleary, Gary O’Neill, Sean Kavanagh, Dylan Watts, Markus Poom, Liam Burt (Aaron Greene, 79’), Graham Burke (Richie Towell, 76’), Rory Gaffney (Johnny Kenny, 76’)

Subs not used: Leon Pohls, Sean Gannon, Kieran Cruise, Conan Noonan, Naj Razi.