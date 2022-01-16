Shelbourne sign Wales U21 goalkeeper Lewis Webb on loan

SHELBOURNE HAVE SIGNED goalkeeper Lewis Webb on loan from Championship side Swansea City.

Webb, who has been capped at U21 level for Wales, will join Shels for the 2022 campaign with an option for Swansea to recall him in the summer if required.

The 20-year-old, who is under contract with the Swans until 2024, has played at U18 and U23 level but is yet to make a first-team appearance.

“Lewis fits the profile of goalkeeper that we want at Shelbourne FC,” Shels boss Damien Duff said.

“He has enormous potential and has shown his hunger by coming to the League of Ireland from Swansea.

“He is a great addition as it is important that we have competition in every position in the squad.”