Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Sunday 16 January 2022
Advertisement

Shelbourne sign Wales U21 goalkeeper Lewis Webb on loan

Damien Duff hails young keeper’s ‘enormous potential’ ahead of 2022 campaign.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 16 Jan 2022, 8:49 PM
42 minutes ago 589 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5656587
Webb has represented Wales at U21 level.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Webb has represented Wales at U21 level.
Webb has represented Wales at U21 level.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SHELBOURNE HAVE SIGNED goalkeeper Lewis Webb on loan from Championship side Swansea City.

Webb, who has been capped at U21 level for Wales, will join Shels for the 2022 campaign with an option for Swansea to recall him in the summer if required.

The 20-year-old, who is under contract with the Swans until 2024, has played at U18 and U23 level but is yet to make a first-team appearance.

“Lewis fits the profile of goalkeeper that we want at Shelbourne FC,” Shels boss Damien Duff said.

“He has enormous potential and has shown his hunger by coming to the League of Ireland from Swansea.

“He is a great addition as it is important that we have competition in every position in the squad.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie