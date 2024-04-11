Shelbourne hit with one-game away fans ban following linesman incident

THE FAI’S INDEPENDENT Disciplinary Committee has imposed a one-match stadium ban for Shelbourne supporters following an investigation into an incident which saw a linesman being hit by an object during the club’s Premier Division meeting with Drogheda United last week.

Linesman Dermot Broughton was injured after being struck by an object, which appeared to be a smoke bomb, thrown by a Shelbourne supporter during last Friday’s 2-2 draw at Drogheda.

It has now been confirmed that as a result, Shelbourne supporters will be banned from attending next week’s away fixture in Galway, with Damien Duff’s men travelling to Eamonn Deacy Park on 19 April.

An official statement read: “The League of Ireland and FAI would like to remind supporters of the dangers of pyrotechnics usage and the throwing of missiles inside stadia, which is strictly prohibited at all League of Ireland fixtures.

“The League of Ireland and FAI are committed to providing a safe environment for players, officials, staff and spectators at all our fixtures and this can be ensured with the assistance of supporters abiding by these stadium regulations.”

Shelbourne have the option of appealing, but a club statement confirmed they will accept the decision.

“Shelbourne FC accepts the decision of the independent disciplinary control unit,” the statement read.

“We understand the disappointment this will cause to our supporters. Collective punishment for the conduct of the few impacts innocent supporters who abide by the rules and represent the club with passion and pride.

“The club is committed to working with the FAI and all stakeholders to ensure what happened last Friday night never happens again. We are asking all of our supporters not to purchase tickets for the home section for this game in Galway and to respect and abide by the decision made by the independent disciplinary control unit.

“Shelbourne FC wishes to be unequivocally clear: any further incidents involving pyrotechnics or missiles being thrown onto the pitch home or away this season may result in the most severe consequences, which to date are without prior precedent in Irish football.

“Any further incident at games involving Shelbourne FC may result in full ground closures and possible points deductions.”