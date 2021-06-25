Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 25 June 2021
Shelbourne overcome Cork City to maintain winning run and stretch lead to 11 points

Tolka Park hosted the First Division clash this evening.

By Andrew Dempsey Friday 25 Jun 2021, 9:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,115 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5477974
Shelbourne's Michael O'Connor [file photo]
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Shelbourne's Michael O'Connor [file photo]
Shelbourne's Michael O'Connor [file photo]
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Shelbourne 2

Cork City 1

Andrew Dempsey reports at Tolka Park

LEAGUE LEADERS SHELBOURNE maintained their winning streak and
stretched their lead at top of the table to 11 points as they saw off Cork City
at Tolka Park on Friday evening.

Goals from Michael O’Connor and Ryan Brennan sealed the deal for the Reds who
earned a big 2-1 victory, despite the best efforts of Cian Murphy to earn the Leesiders a
valuable point in their play-off push.

While a resurgent Cork opted for one change, it was an unchanged Shels who started the
better of the two teams in front of 100 home supporters.

The Reds piled some early pressure on Colin Healy’s side – but they were unable to
pounce on several early corners in a dour opening to the game. And it was in fact Cork
who had the first effort on goal – but Dale Holland shot straight at Brendan Clarke.

But the hosts’ dominance grew later into the half, as John Ross Wilson went close before
the opened the scoring in the 36th minute as Michael O’Connor got his head on Georgie
Poynton’s free-kick to beat McNulty at his near-post.

They had chances to double their lead just before the break also, but both Ryan Brennan
and Shane Farrell could not convert in quick succession.

Shels continued their strong end to the first-half in the second, hitting the woodwork
twice through Kevin O’Connor and Luke Byrne. But they were caught out as Cian
Murphy levelled in the 49th minute.

Murphy – an ever-present for City this season – turned and shot home after picking up
on a ball fed into his path by Steven Beattie. However, that parity would not last long as
Shels retook the lead minutes later.

Holland’s misplaced pass was picked up by Michael O’Connor who then teed up
Brennan who slotted home to net his 10th league goal of the season with ease.

City battled bravely to try and grab a point from the jaws of defeat, as Gearoid Morrissey
and Darragh Crowley could not convert. Sub Dylan McGlade also went close late on
forcing a corner, but it was not to be as Shels continued their procession back to the top-
flight.

Shelbourne: Brendan Clarke; Kevin O’Connor, Ally Gilchrist, Luke Byrne (c), John
Ross Wilson; Dayle Rooney, George Poynton, JJ Lunney, Shane Farrell, Ryan Brennan;
Michael O’Connor.

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Gordon Walker, Jonas Hakkinen, Steven Beattie, Cian
Coleman; Gearóid Morrissey (c), Dale Holland (Jack Walsh 72), Jack Baxter; Beineon
O’Brien Whitmarsh (Dylan McGlade 68), Cian Murphy (Uniss Kargbo 85), Darragh
Crowley.

Referee: David Dunne.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

First Division Results:

Athlone Town 0-0 Bray Wanderers 

Cabinteely 1-2 UCD

Treat United 0-1 Galway United

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Dempsey
@AndrewDempsey98

