Shelbourne overcome Cork City to maintain winning run and stretch lead to 11 points

Shelbourne 2

Cork City 1

Andrew Dempsey reports at Tolka Park

LEAGUE LEADERS SHELBOURNE maintained their winning streak and

stretched their lead at top of the table to 11 points as they saw off Cork City

at Tolka Park on Friday evening.

Goals from Michael O’Connor and Ryan Brennan sealed the deal for the Reds who

earned a big 2-1 victory, despite the best efforts of Cian Murphy to earn the Leesiders a

valuable point in their play-off push.

While a resurgent Cork opted for one change, it was an unchanged Shels who started the

better of the two teams in front of 100 home supporters.

The Reds piled some early pressure on Colin Healy’s side – but they were unable to

pounce on several early corners in a dour opening to the game. And it was in fact Cork

who had the first effort on goal – but Dale Holland shot straight at Brendan Clarke.

But the hosts’ dominance grew later into the half, as John Ross Wilson went close before

the opened the scoring in the 36th minute as Michael O’Connor got his head on Georgie

Poynton’s free-kick to beat McNulty at his near-post.

They had chances to double their lead just before the break also, but both Ryan Brennan

and Shane Farrell could not convert in quick succession.

Shels continued their strong end to the first-half in the second, hitting the woodwork

twice through Kevin O’Connor and Luke Byrne. But they were caught out as Cian

Murphy levelled in the 49th minute.

Murphy – an ever-present for City this season – turned and shot home after picking up

on a ball fed into his path by Steven Beattie. However, that parity would not last long as

Shels retook the lead minutes later.

Holland’s misplaced pass was picked up by Michael O’Connor who then teed up

Brennan who slotted home to net his 10th league goal of the season with ease.

City battled bravely to try and grab a point from the jaws of defeat, as Gearoid Morrissey

and Darragh Crowley could not convert. Sub Dylan McGlade also went close late on

forcing a corner, but it was not to be as Shels continued their procession back to the top-

flight.

Shelbourne: Brendan Clarke; Kevin O’Connor, Ally Gilchrist, Luke Byrne (c), John

Ross Wilson; Dayle Rooney, George Poynton, JJ Lunney, Shane Farrell, Ryan Brennan;

Michael O’Connor.

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Gordon Walker, Jonas Hakkinen, Steven Beattie, Cian

Coleman; Gearóid Morrissey (c), Dale Holland (Jack Walsh 72), Jack Baxter; Beineon

O’Brien Whitmarsh (Dylan McGlade 68), Cian Murphy (Uniss Kargbo 85), Darragh

Crowley.

Referee: David Dunne.

First Division Results:

Athlone Town 0-0 Bray Wanderers

Cabinteely 1-2 UCD

Treat United 0-1 Galway United

