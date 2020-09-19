BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 19 September 2020
Advertisement

McNamee equaliser salvages point for Finn Harps as Shelbourne finish with 10 men

Ciarán Kilduff put the hosts in front in the first half.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 19 Sep 2020, 10:56 PM
43 minutes ago 394 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5209867
Players look on as Luke Byrne is given a red card.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Players look on as Luke Byrne is given a red card.
Players look on as Luke Byrne is given a red card.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Shelbourne 1

Finn Harps 1

A SECOND-HALF goal from Barry McNamee ensured Finn Harps came away with a point from their trip to Tolka Park, against a Shelbourne side who finished the clash with 10 men.

The result helps Ollie Horgan’s side in their battle against relegation, as they now sit one point ahead of Cork City at the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table ahead of their clash next weekend.

The controversial red card incident happened in the 76th minute when Shelbourne defender Luke Byrne was dismissed for a challenge on Alexander Kogler.

The hosts took the lead on 33 minutes when Ciarán Kilduff got on the end of a Georgie Poynton corner to riffle the ball into the net with a powerful header.

Harps found the equaliser after half-time when McNamee pounced on a rebound shot to crash the ball into the net.

Substitute Raff Cretaro was instrumental in the build-up play as the ball was sent down to the Shelbourne penalty area from Harps keeper Mark McGinley.

The ball came to McNamee who teed up a shot from Mark Russell at the edge of the box.

Shelbourne keeper Colin McCabe could only palm away the impressive effort, as McNamee reacted quickest to strike and clinch the equaliser.

The Shels contingent were forced to finish the game with 10 men after Byrne was sent off, but they held on to secure a share of the spoils.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere, Bohemians eventually overcame Athlone after penalties to book their place in the next round of the Women’s FAI Cup.

The game finished at 1-1 after normal time. There was still no winner for either side in extra-time as the tie proceeded to a penalty shootout.

Bohs were leading 3-2 when Athlone Town’s Paula Doran saw her spot kick come back off the woodwork before Chloe Flynn edged Bohs further in front from the next penalty.

Athlone needed to score from their next penalty to stay in the game but Kellie Brennan’s shot went over the bar as Bohs secured the win to go through to the next round.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie