McNamee equaliser salvages point for Finn Harps as Shelbourne finish with 10 men

Players look on as Luke Byrne is given a red card.

Shelbourne 1

Finn Harps 1

A SECOND-HALF goal from Barry McNamee ensured Finn Harps came away with a point from their trip to Tolka Park, against a Shelbourne side who finished the clash with 10 men.

The result helps Ollie Horgan’s side in their battle against relegation, as they now sit one point ahead of Cork City at the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table ahead of their clash next weekend.

The controversial red card incident happened in the 76th minute when Shelbourne defender Luke Byrne was dismissed for a challenge on Alexander Kogler.

The hosts took the lead on 33 minutes when Ciarán Kilduff got on the end of a Georgie Poynton corner to riffle the ball into the net with a powerful header.

Harps found the equaliser after half-time when McNamee pounced on a rebound shot to crash the ball into the net.

Substitute Raff Cretaro was instrumental in the build-up play as the ball was sent down to the Shelbourne penalty area from Harps keeper Mark McGinley.

The ball came to McNamee who teed up a shot from Mark Russell at the edge of the box.

Shelbourne keeper Colin McCabe could only palm away the impressive effort, as McNamee reacted quickest to strike and clinch the equaliser.

The Shels contingent were forced to finish the game with 10 men after Byrne was sent off, but they held on to secure a share of the spoils.

Elsewhere, Bohemians eventually overcame Athlone after penalties to book their place in the next round of the Women’s FAI Cup.

The game finished at 1-1 after normal time. There was still no winner for either side in extra-time as the tie proceeded to a penalty shootout.

Bohs were leading 3-2 when Athlone Town’s Paula Doran saw her spot kick come back off the woodwork before Chloe Flynn edged Bohs further in front from the next penalty.

Athlone needed to score from their next penalty to stay in the game but Kellie Brennan’s shot went over the bar as Bohs secured the win to go through to the next round.

