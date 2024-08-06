Advertisement
Will Jarvis, pictured celebrating scoring a penalty in May against Shamrock Rovers. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
On the Move

'I didn’t really want to leave' - Setback for Shelbourne as Hull recall Jarvis

Hull City have recalled Jarvis ahead of the start of their EFL Championship season.
1.47pm, 6 Aug 2024
148
0

PREMIER DIVISION LEADERS Shelbourne have been hit with a major setback as Hull City have recalled attacker Will Jarvis from his loan spell.

Jarvis was due to stay at Tolka Park for the rest of the season, after signing on for a second spell with Shelbourne last January.

He has found the net eight times in this campaign, along with picking up two player of the month accolades.

His departure comes with 11 league games to go in Shelbourne’s season. Damien Duff’s team drew 0-0 with Derry City last night to stay at the top of the table.

They enjoy a three-point advantage over Derry City and have a game in hand on the Candystripes. Champions Shamrock Rovers are back in third, 11 points behind Shelbourne but having played a game less.

Hull City have recalled Jarvis ahead of the start of their EFL Championship season, which commences this Saturday with a home tie against Bristol City.

“I didn’t really want to leave the club but all good things come to an end,” remarked Jarvis in an interview on the Shelbourne website today.

The club thanked Javis for his efforts and wished him ‘they very best for the future’.

will-jarvis-comes-up-against-ciaran-coll Will Jarvis in action for Shelbourne against Derry City last night. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Fintan O'Toole
