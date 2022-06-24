Shelbourne learn Women's Champions League qualifier opponents

THE DRAW for the first round of the Uefa Women’s Champions League has taken place today.

Women’s National League winners Shelbourne, who claimed the title in dramatic fashion back in November, were included in the Champions Path.

Noel King’s side have been grouped with Slovenian side Pomurje Beltinci, Valur of Iceland and Armenian club Hayasa for their four-team mini-tournament.

Shels are due to play Pomurje Beltinci in the semi-final on 18 August, and the winners will take on whoever progresses between Valur and Hayasa three days later.

Hosts, venues and exact details are yet to be announced, however.

Success there would see them through to Round 2, with the draw for that taking place on 1 September. The winners of those two-legged ties will earn qualification to the group stages.

Shelbourne will face Pomurje Beltinci (SVN) in our semi-final of Group One in this year's UEFA Women's Champions League



Group One opponents



▪️ Pomurje Beltinci (SVN)

▪️ Valur (ISL)

▪️ Hayasa (ARM)



Fixture details will be announced in due course. #DublinsFinest | #Since1895 pic.twitter.com/oMJRgRLtpC — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) June 24, 2022

