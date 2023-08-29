Shels put Women's FAI Cup on the line against DLR Waves in quarter-final

THE DRAW FOR the Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup Quarter-Finals has pitted holders Shelbourne against DLR Waves.

In what is the 49th year of this historic competition, Sports Direct are onboard as Principal Partners of both the Men’s and Women’s FAI Cups.

Shelbourne received a bye into the final eight and they must overcome Dublin rivals DLR, who knocked out Wexford Youths in the First Round following a penalty shoot-out.

Last year’s runners-up Athlone Town must get past two-time winners Peamount United, while Bohemians face Sligo Rovers and 2017 winners Cork City play Shamrock Rovers.

The quarter-finals will be played on the week ending Sunday, September 17 as teams chase a spot in this year’s final on November 19.

Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup Quarter-Finals:

Shelbourne v DLR Waves

Bohemians v Sligo Rovers

Athlone Town v Peamount United

Cork City v Shamrock Rovers