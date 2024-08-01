Shelbourne's Euro adventure over as Damien Duff's Schwarzeneggers go on title hunt

Europa Conference League second-round qualifier, second leg

Shelbourne 0

FC Zurich 0

FC Zurich win 3-0 on aggregate

AS EXPECTED, SHELBOURNE’S European adventure has come to an end.

That was all but certain after a 3-0 defeat in the first leg.

A consolation goalless draw will have to do here, secured largely thanks to Evan Caffrey’s cramp-inducing tackle in injury time.

Antonio Marchesano, who scored twice last week, was played clear through on goal and got his shot away only for the Shels midfielder to shadow the run to perfection.

Damien Duff spoke in the build up to this game how Arnold Schwarzenegger was an inspiration for his squad because of his attitude.

“Getting off your arse and doing something,” Duff explained.

That moment from Caffrey typified his side’s endeavour and when the final whistle blew, their efforts were applauded by a grateful home support.

The 350 Zurich fans who had earlier marched from O’Connell Street to Tolka Park continued to do what they did all night.

The bounced and sang and drank all their way from the centre of Dublin.

More than an hour before kick-off they were all in situ in the corner of the Main Stand just behind the dugouts.

The drinking had to stop (officially) but the bouncing and singing intensified – all in unison and led by the head of their ultra group with megaphones orchestrating every chant.

Casual conductors dressed head to toe in black, others topless and savouring the sweltering Dublin sun.

Some of the Zurich supporters. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

That corner of Drumcondra was a heady din throughout 90 minutes. A stalemate, but rousing nonetheless.

Their energy and passion was matched by Shels’No.1 Ultra on the touchline just below them.

The tie was dead after the 3-0 defeat in the first leg last week but Duff’s focus and zeal never wavered.

He almost lept into the air like Martin O’Neill in his prime at Celtic when Ali Coote pulled the ball back from the right on 30 minutes.

Matty Smith was advancing from the opposite flank but couldn’t connect six yards out.

Four minutes later Mounir Chouiar connected at the near post with an outstretched foot but the effort flashed wide.

Moments later, a well-worked corner kick from the right side was fizzed in just a couple of yards off the ground by Coote.

Paddy Barrett created the yard of space eight yards out and a sweet connection on the volley was inches the wrong side of the post.

Then, right on the stroke of half-time, the excellent John O’Sullivan broke from midfield down the right and swung in one of those crosses that was so inviting the moment seemed to slow down.

John Martin had peeled off both centre backs and was primed for a close-range header.

Damien Duff approaches the referee at half time. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

But the covering full back Nikola Katic had positioned himself just in front to glance a super defensive header clear.

Had Martin connected the sea of red and white Shels supporters housed in the Riverside Stand would have had reason to celebrate.

They did their best to maintain spirits as the evening went on and remained scoreless, although Marchesano struck the post when he flung a leg at a breaking ball following a corner.

The tempo and chances slowed as both side made a raft of changes.

Tyreke Wilson and Bledian Krasniqi of FC Zurich. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Duff made five in total between half-time and 72 minutes.

The reasoning for that was obvious. They face Derry City in a top-of-the-table clash on the upcoming Bank Holiday Monday and a win here will stretch their lead to six points with a game in hand.

If you think the Zurich fans were loud tonight, the noise then will be on a different scale as they close in on the title and ensure even bigger European occasions to come.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Wilson, Barrett, Griffin (captain), Ledwidge; O’Sullivan, Smith, Coote, Caffrey, Jarvis; Martin.

FC Zurich: Brecher; Katic, Gomez, Kryeziu, Wallner; Krasniqi, Onyedika, Marchesano, Chouiar; Umeh, Perea.

Referee: R Valikonis (LTU)