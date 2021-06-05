Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs 10.63, the second-fastest women's 100m time in history

JAMAICAN SPRINT STAR Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became the second fastest woman in history on Saturday, clocking a world-leading 10.63 seconds for the 100m at the Olympic Destiny meeting in Kingston.
The 34-year-old reigning world and two-time Olympic 100m champion obliterated the field at the National Stadium, finishing several metres clear of her closest rival.
Only late US sprinting star Florence Griffith-Joyner, who holds the world record of 10.49sec, has run faster.
Fraser-Pryce’s time smashed the previous 2021 world-leading time of 10.72sec set by Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States in March.
Behold this 10.63 (1.6) PR BOMB from World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.— Ato Boldon (@AtoBoldon) June 5, 2021
She’s now second fastest of all time behind only Flo-Jo. Let the games begin! pic.twitter.com/U4UcyKngrS
Fraser-Pryce had shared the Jamaican national record with Elaine Thompson-Herah at 10.70 seconds and she had a season’s best 10.84 seconds coming into the meet.
After getting off to a bullet-like start, Fraser-Pryce ran away from the field to win by a massive margin, with Natasha Morrison a distant second in 10.95 seconds and Kashieka Cameron third on 11.39.
Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic 100m champion, was running her fourth 100m for the season and as surprised by her time as the small gathering at the stadium.
“Honestly, no, I wasn’t coming out here to run that fast,” she said. “Thank God that I finish healthy.”
She said she was able to relax and run as “there was no pressure — just wanted to get one more race in before the national trials.”
Fraser-Pryce did hint, however, that she can run faster with the Olympics approaching.
“If I am able to run 10.6 now and trials is some time away, this year I just wanted to break the 10.7 barrier so now I can focus on making the team to the Olympics,” she said.
Fraser-Pryce, who passed Americans Marion Jones (10.65) and Carmelita Jeter (10.64) on the all-time list, said Saturday’s race should be taken in context.
“It’s one part of the process,” she said. “I can’t get too complacent as I still have to make the national team at the national trials.”
Only the top three finishers in the event at the Jamaican Championships set for 24-27 June will be selected to run the 100 metres at the Tokyo Olympics set for July.
