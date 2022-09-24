Murray's penalty proves crucial for Shels as they reach FAI Women's Cup final

Shelbourne FC: 1

Bohemian FC: 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tolka Park

SHELBOURNE WOMEN MADE IT a week to remember for the club as they booked their place in the FAI Women’s Cup final with a hard fought 1-0 win in front of a record crowd for a women’s game at Tolka Park with 796 in attendance.

Noelle Murray’s first half penalty proved enough for the hosts to progress, and now have a chance at going one better than last year, as they came out on top in a battling Dublin Derby.

The visitors had been in excellent form of late, tasting defeat just once in the previous seven, and having earned a battling 0-0 draw on their last visit to Tolka Park, hopes were high in The Gypsies camp that they could progress in their relatively infantile journey as a side.

Player of the month nominee Abbie Brophy showed once again why she was one of the most exciting talents in the league as she came flying out of the traps. Firstly showing incredible pace to firstly win a free kick out wide. And from the resulting set-piece clearance, saw her first time volley well saved by Amanda Budden.

It was the wake-up call the League Champions needed as Irish International Abbie Larkin delivered a couple of very dangerous crosses from the right as her battle with Bohs left back Katie Burdis began to heat up.

The hosts looked to utilise the pace of Larkin at every opportunity, who was getting a lot of joy on the right as the half wore on.

Katie Lovely wins a header. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

And it was this avenue that finally forced the breakthrough with a half hour played,when midfield maestro Alex Kavanagh delivered a wonderful ball over the top for the teenage star who then showed great feet to chop back inside the recovering Niamh Prior, who clumsily conceded the penalty.

Referee Neil Doyle seemed hesitant in pointing to the spot initially, but assistant Michelle O’Connor confirmed the decision by raising the flag instantly.

Up stepped Noelle Murray who made no mistake from the spot, calmly slotting into the bottom corner to give her side the lead.

Shels looked more likely to add to their tally in the first half as Bohs really struggled in the final third, failing to make the ball stick to build up a head of steam.

The midfield pairing of Kavanagh and the dynamic Emma Starr, for the hosts, began to dominate, linking the play brilliantly and with the latter having a strike from 25 yards sail wide on the stroke of halftime as Noel King’s side went in in the ascendancy.

In a much improved second half from Bohs, Sean Byrne introduced the lively Ann Marie Byrne at the break and almost had an instant impact as she burst down the left wing, getting

to the endline but unfortunately saw her low cross well dealt with by Shels skipper, and club legend, Pearl Slattery on her 150th appearance in Red.

Just after the hour mark the game began to finally open up, and the record crowd found their voice. Firstly, Lisa Murphy went close with a long range free kick for the visitors that narrowly missed the front post, as Bohs tried desperately to claw themselves back into the game, before Alex Kavanagh floated a brilliant effort just past the top corner.

With valuable seconds trickling away, and Bohs in the ascendancy, it was them who had the better of the chances as they pinned Shels back. Substitute Byrne then cut in from the left and let loose with a strike from just outside the area but failed to hit the target before having another go from distance that was well held by Budden.

Shels' Emma Starr with Bohs' Katie Burdis. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Fellow substitute Aoife Robinson thought she had qualised with just three minutes remaining but saw her header agonisingly cleared off the line by Keeva Keenan as the home side held on and eventually saw out the remaining time to book their place in the Aviva.

The Reds can now sit back, put the feet up and recover as they await the outcome of the second second semi-final when holders Wexford Youths travel to Athlone in the later kick-off.

Shelbourne FC: Amanda Budden, Jessie Stapleton, Pearl Slattery, Alex Kavanagh, Abbie Larkin, Noelle Murray, Keeva Keenan, Leah Doyle, Lia O’Leary (Megan Smyth-Lynch, 87’), Shauna Fox, Emma Starr (Aoife Kelly, 90+1’)

Subs not used: Courtney Maguire, Jemma Quinn, Leah Riley, Ciara Giles, Leah Donnelly

Bohemian FC: Rachael Kelly, Isobel Finnegan, Katie Burdis (Aoife Robinson, 75’), Lisa Murphy, Katie Lovely, Chloe Darby, Kira Bates-Crosbie, Erin Phelan (Sinead Taylor, 70’), Abbie Brophie, Niamh Prior (Ann Marie Byrne, 45’), Erica Burke

Subs not used: Bronagh Kane, Ciara Maher, Abbie O’Hara, Eimear Quinn, Lara Phipps

Referee: Neil Doyle