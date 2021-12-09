Shelbourne branch out with world's first forest dedicated to a football club

SHELBOURNE HAVE LAUNCHED the world’s first forest dedicated to a football club after they announced a partnership with Cloudforests, a leading Irish climate action company focused on forest creation and environmental protection.

Dubbed ‘The Red Wood’, it will be located in Co. Clare and will see a tree planted with every goal that the club’s men’s and women’s teams score during their respective 2022 campaigns.

With trees in ‘The Red Wood’ available to gift from next Thursday, the club said in its announcement: “This significant partnership means Shelbourne fans and players will directly impact the reduction of C02 emissions in Ireland helping it meet its Climate Action Goals. The Red Wood will be created using Native Irish Trees such as Oak, Rowan, Alder and Birch.”

Cloudforests' chief executive Bernard Pender (left) with Shelbourne's commercial director Keith McDarby. Source: Eoin Smith

As part of the agreement, Cloudforests will also feature as front of jersey sponsor for the male Under-17s and Under-19s teams in the National League.

Last season, Cloudforests sponsored the Under-17 side managed by Damien Duff, who will be in charge of the first team in the Premier Division next year.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Bernard Pender, CEO at Cloudforests, said: “This will be a forest creation that will help the club and the planet. This partnership will assist Shelbourne in becoming a leader in sustainability and in becoming Ireland’s first truly sustainable Sports Club.

Keith McDarby, the club’s commercial director added: “We are really thrilled to grow our relationship into 2022. Bernard is a man with some really fresh ideas and we’re really lucky to be working with him next season.

“We have some great things planned with Cloudforests for next season to make the club more sustainable and we’ll be sharing these as the season goes on. This is a massive step for the club and something we’re all really excited about.”