Shelbourne end five-game winless run with vital victory to maintain top spot

Shelbourne 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

THIS WAS EXACTLY what Shelbourne needed.

It wasn’t pretty but John Martin’s first-half goal was most definitely effective.

One was all it took as St Patrick’s Athletic showed little in the way of responding.

Damien Duff demands expectation so there will be no feeling of the pressure being eased.

The Shels boss thrives off it as he sets about delivering a league title at Tolka Park but his players needed a moment, any kind of moment, to not just spark into life but slowly rebuild fading confidence as a result of five games without a win.

At the start of this month they held an eight-point lead at the top of the table but a torrid run of form – three draws and two defeats – saw that advantage dwindle to such an extent that defeat here, coupled with a win for Derry City and Shamrock Rovers elsewhere, would have seen them drop to third.

No wonder there were nerves among the crowd of just under 5,000 in Drumcondra.

The visitors, too, were reeling from a comprehensive 3-1 defeat up in Derry, a grim night made all the worse by the injury to captain Joe Redmond that could rule the central defender out for a considerable amount of time.

Pat’s did look more comfortable in possession at times but until a surge of Shels pressure on the half-hour mark neither side posed a threat or looked capable of creating an opportunity.

Then Duff’s men dragged themselves into it.

The lack of quality, not to mention endeavour which their manager seemed particularly irked by on the touchline, was quickly forgotten.

Will Jarvis woke from his slumber on the left side to meander into the box, work the space with quick feet and fire a shot straight into the hands of Danny Rogers.

It was a chance, and a sign of life for the home fans to be roused by.

Seconds later, JJ Lunney strode onto a ball in the midfield and fired a fierce drive from a central area 30 yards out that stung the hands of Rogers to force a corner.

Pat’s had no time to compose themselves and on 33 minutes they were behind when Shels created and converted the best chance of the half.

Sean Gannon and Liam Burt combined down the right to feed Matty Smith. He stood up Anto Breslin, was allowed to lift his head to pick out a cross and the run of Martin past the penalty spot was perfect for a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Duff, perhaps still frustrated at what he had watched until that point, stood motionless by the bench with his arms folded.

He should have had his head in his hands 10 minutes into the second half when Chris Forrester picked up a breaking ball in the box and with time and space to set himself for a shot on his left foot he blazed high over the bar.

It was a let off and the frustration of his side not building on their advantage told when Duff was shown a yellow card for rowing with one of the referee’s assistants when an offside against Jarvis led to Pat’s taking the free in their own half.

The performance of Mark Coyle in the middle would have at least provided some comfort, the Shels captain returning from injury and putting in a shift that led by example. He made the right decisions in possession, protected the ball when he had to and was first to most things in the heat of battle.

Jon Daly sought to mix things up for Pat’s just after the hour when Mason Melis was withdrawn and Cian Kavanagh introduced as a target man.

Alex Nolan came on for Jake Mulraney on the right wing while Romal Palmer replaced Jamie Lennon – who was on a yellow – in the middle.

Duff also brought on Sean Boyd for goalscorer Martin and as the game entered the final quarter Jarvis should have made sure of the points when he took control of a wayward Rogers pass out from the back.

He drove into the box, shifted the ball onto his left foot and with a clear sight of goal swung wildly over the bar.

Then, on 73 minutes, Rogers pulled off a stunning close-range save to deny Gavin Molloy’s powerful header from Tyreke Wilson’s delivery.

By the time five minutes of added time were shown by the fourth official the game was still in the balance.

It ticked into the seventh minute when the Saints had one last chance to put on pressure. Gannon gave away a needless foul on the right side and Brandon Kavanagh stood over the ball.

Goalkeeper Rogers was sent forward but the delivery didn’t beat the first Shels man.

That said it all.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Gannon, Molloy, Ledwidge, Wilson; Burt, Lunney, Coyle (captain), Smith (O’Sullivan 74), Jarvis (Caffrey 87); Martin (Boyd 64).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Rogers; McLaughlin, Keeley, Turner, Breslin; Kavanagh, Bolger (Leavy 79), Lennon (Palmer 64), Forrester (captain), Mulraney (Nolan 64); Melia (Kavanagh 58).

Referee: R Harvey.

Attendance: 4,755