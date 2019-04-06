Sublime strike from Brighton teenager the highlight as Ireland earn convincing win

🎥 In a day of brilliant goals for #IRLWU19🇮🇪against Serbia🇷🇸, here is another one!



What a strike from captain Megan Mackey!#COYGIG🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/dtQFGFk2ap — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 6, 2019

IRELAND CONTINUED THEIR impressive start to the Euro U19 Elite Round with a 4-0 win over Serbia today.

Following on from an opening 4-0 victory over Hungary during the week, Kildare native Tiegan Ruddy opened the scoring with a brilliant strike from 25 yards out to give Dave Connell’s side a slender 1-0 half-time lead.

A powerful run and clinical finish by Kelly Brady — the first time she has scored at this level — doubled Ireland’s advantage after the break.

Megan Mackey, the team captain who plies her trade at Brighton, made it three with an audacious effort from distance.

And in the dying second, Brady grabbed her seconds and Ireland’s fourth to ensure a comprehensive win.

HT! #IRLWU19🇮🇪 1-0 Serbia🇷🇸



Tiegan Ruddy's brilliant strike is the difference between the sides at the break!#COYGIG🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Dh4iHDzh0s — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 6, 2019

🎥 Kelly Brady doubled the #IRLWU19🇮🇪lead against Serbia🇷🇸



What a way to score your first international goal!#COYGIG🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/1tJRLN3m4U — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 6, 2019

🎥 The icing on the cake for #IRLWU19🇮🇪 against Serbia🇷🇸today



Kelly Brady's injury-time strike gave the striker her second goal of the day!



Report to follow... #COYGIG🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/OcNk7iS6Gv — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 6, 2019

