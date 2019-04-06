This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sublime strike from Brighton teenager the highlight as Ireland earn convincing win

Megan Mackey scored a brilliant goal as Dave Connell’s side made it two wins from two in the Euro U19 Elite Round.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 2:49 PM
IRELAND CONTINUED THEIR impressive start to the Euro U19 Elite Round with a 4-0 win over Serbia today.

Following on from an opening 4-0 victory over Hungary during the week, Kildare native Tiegan Ruddy opened the scoring with a brilliant strike from 25 yards out to give Dave Connell’s side a slender 1-0 half-time lead.

A powerful run and clinical finish by Kelly Brady — the first time she has scored at this level — doubled Ireland’s advantage after the break.

Megan Mackey, the team captain who plies her trade at Brighton, made it three with an audacious effort from distance.

And in the dying second, Brady grabbed her seconds and Ireland’s fourth to ensure a comprehensive win.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

