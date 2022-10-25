Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 25 October 2022
Advertisement

FC Sheriff manager resigns two days before playing Man United

Stjepan Tomas will not be at the helm for Thursday’s Europa League clash in Old Trafford.

1 hour ago 1,833 Views 2 Comments
Exit door: Stjepan Tomas (file pic).
Exit door: Stjepan Tomas (file pic).
Image: Alvaro Barrientos

FC SHERIFF MANAGER, Stjepan Tomas, has resigned two days before playing Manchester United in the Europa League.

The Moldovan outfit are due to travel to Old Trafford for the group stage clash on Thursday night [KO 8pm].

Tomas, a native of Croatia, stepped down today, in the wake of Sunday’s domestic defeat to FC Petrocub — their first loss in the league this season.

“It seems that the players were thinking about the match in Manchester, there was no concentration. This is my mistake,” the boss said afterwards.

Sheriff remain six points clear at the top, but 46-year-old Tomas departs after a brief stint at the helm.

A club statement reads:

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“In four months, together with the team, Stоepan Tomas managed to create a team from scratch, which successfully passed the qualification for European cups, having managed, in fact, with the new team, which he created from scratch in a short time, to break into the group stage of the Europa League.

“FC Sheriff collective thanks Stjepan Tomas and his coaching staff for the work done, contribution to the development of the club and its promotion in the international arena.”

United beat Sheriff 2-0 in the reverse fixture in September. Erik ten Hag’s side will secure their progression with a point on Thursday, as Real Sociedad lead Group E with a 100% record.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie