FC Sheriff manager resigns two days before playing Man United

FC SHERIFF MANAGER, Stjepan Tomas, has resigned two days before playing Manchester United in the Europa League.

The Moldovan outfit are due to travel to Old Trafford for the group stage clash on Thursday night [KO 8pm].

Tomas, a native of Croatia, stepped down today, in the wake of Sunday’s domestic defeat to FC Petrocub — their first loss in the league this season.

“It seems that the players were thinking about the match in Manchester, there was no concentration. This is my mistake,” the boss said afterwards.

Sheriff remain six points clear at the top, but 46-year-old Tomas departs after a brief stint at the helm.

A club statement reads:

“In four months, together with the team, Stоepan Tomas managed to create a team from scratch, which successfully passed the qualification for European cups, having managed, in fact, with the new team, which he created from scratch in a short time, to break into the group stage of the Europa League.

“FC Sheriff collective thanks Stjepan Tomas and his coaching staff for the work done, contribution to the development of the club and its promotion in the international arena.”

United beat Sheriff 2-0 in the reverse fixture in September. Erik ten Hag’s side will secure their progression with a point on Thursday, as Real Sociedad lead Group E with a 100% record.