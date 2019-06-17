Two injured in shooting during NBA championship celebrations in Toronto

Fans pictured at Nathan Phillips Square at City Hall ahead of the 2019 Toronto Raptors Championship parade in Toronto.

POLICE IN TORONTO have confirmed two people have been injured in a shooting in the midst of the Toronto Raptors’ NBA Championship celebrations.

The victims are said to have sustained “serious but not life-threatening” injuries in the incident at Nathan Phillips Square.

Two people have been taken into custody, police confirmed, and two firearms have been recovered.

Source: Toronto Police OPS

An estimated crowd of more than one million people lined the streets of downtown Toronto on Monday to welcome home the Raptors after their NBA Championship success over the Golden State Warriors.

