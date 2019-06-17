This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two injured in shooting during NBA championship celebrations in Toronto

Injuries are described as ‘serious but not life-threatening’.

By Cian Roche Monday 17 Jun 2019, 9:43 PM
14 minutes ago 2,145 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4686730
Fans pictured at Nathan Phillips Square at City Hall ahead of the 2019 Toronto Raptors Championship parade in Toronto.
Image: Andrew Lahodynskyj
Fans pictured at Nathan Phillips Square at City Hall ahead of the 2019 Toronto Raptors Championship parade in Toronto.
Image: Andrew Lahodynskyj

POLICE IN TORONTO have confirmed two people have been injured in a shooting in the midst of the Toronto Raptors’ NBA Championship celebrations.

The victims are said to have sustained “serious but not life-threatening” injuries in the incident at Nathan Phillips Square.

Two people have been taken into custody, police confirmed, and two firearms have been recovered.

Shooting2 Source: Toronto Police OPS

An estimated crowd of more than one million people lined the streets of downtown Toronto on Monday to welcome home the Raptors after their NBA Championship success over the Golden State Warriors.

More follows…

