Dublin: 16 °C Monday 3 August, 2020
Shoulder injury to keep James Ryan out of Leinster's restart plans

The resumed season seems to be over before it started for the Ireland lock.

By Sean Farrell Monday 3 Aug 2020, 2:24 PM
1 hour ago 4,122 Views 11 Comments
Ryan during his last match, against England in February.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Ryan during his last match, against England in February.
Ryan during his last match, against England in February.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

JAMES RYAN’S RETURN to competitive rugby looks likely to be in an Ireland jersey after Leinster revealed the lock has suffered a training ground shoulder injury.

The province say the powerful second row will be out of action for 10-12 weeks after undergoing ‘a procedure’ on a shoulder ‘knock’. That time-frame that will keep him out of not only Leinster’s remaining Pro14 fixtures – kicking off against Munster on 22 August, but also the Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens.

If Leinster were to make it beyond the relegated English champions, Ryan would likely remain sidelined for the Champions Cup semi-final and final – eight and 11 weeks away respectively.

Ireland’s Six Nations campaign will resume against Italy on 24 October, just under 12 weeks from today.

Wing Adam Byrne is also due to have surgery and sit out the remainder of the 2019/20 season with a hamstring injury.

Better news comes in the form of Dan Leavy, who has resumed full training 16 months on from his horror knee injury during the Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster last year. James Lowe is also back in training after following guidelines on his return from New Zealand.

Peter Dooley is working his way back from a shoulder injury and is due to resume training in the fortnight ahead. Vakh Abdaladze suffered a recurrence of his back injury and will consult a specialist before deciding a rehabilitation programme.

