Thursday 27 June, 2019
'Shunning is not the answer' - Mo Salah on team-mate accused of sexual harassment

Egypt’s Amr Warda was excluded ahead of Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo.

By AFP Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 12:29 PM
23 minutes ago 998 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4699569
Mo Salah is competing for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Mo Salah is competing for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Mo Salah is competing for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

EGYPT STAR MOHAMED Salah said exiled team-mate Amr Warda “shouldn’t be sent straight to the guillotine” after the forward was banished from the squad over mounting sexual harassment allegations.

The 25-year-old Warda was excluded ahead of Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo after sexual harassment claims surfaced earlier this week on social media platforms. Multiple women posted screenshots and testimonies of Warda’s alleged lewd comments.

Salah, who has made a point of speaking up for women in the Muslim world, lent his support to the embattled Warda, while condemning his actions.

Women must be treated with the utmost respect. ‘No’ means ‘no’. Those things are and must remain sacred. I also believe that many who make mistakes can change for the better and shouldn’t be sent straight to the guillotine, which is the easiest way out,” Salah tweeted shortly after Egypt’s qualification for the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“We need to believe in second chances… we need to guide and educate. Shunning is not the answer.”

Warda, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Atromitos from PAOK in Greece, issued an apology in a video on Facebook.

“I apologise for what I’ve done, I apologise to my family, the players and the technical staff,” he said. “I’m sorry, I promise that in the coming period I will not do anything to bother others.”

In 2017, Portuguese football club CD Feirense terminated Warda’s contract over claims that he sexually harassed the wives of two of his team-mates. His tenure lasted only three days and he was transferred to PAOK.

- © AFP 2019

AFP

