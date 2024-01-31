Here's the full TV schedule for the 2024 Six Nations tournament

MARSEILLE, ROME AND Cardiff.

The three cities that will host the opening round of games in the 2024 Six Nations tournament, which kicks off Friday night at Stade Velodrome, before continuing on Saturday at Stadio Olimpico and the Principality Stadium.7

The action will take centre stage between this weekend and the conclusion on Saturday 16 March.

Here’s the full breakdown of live TV coverage for the 15 games across RTÉ, Virgin Media, BBC and ITV.

RTÉ

Jacqui Hurley will present RTÉ’s coverage, which starts with this Sunday’s game between Wales and Scotland. She will be joined by an array of panellists and analysts including Jamie Heaslip, Bernard Jackman, Stephen Ferris, Fiona Coghlan, Donal Lenihan, Hannah Tyrrell and Jerry Flannery.

RTÉ’s weekly analysis programme, ‘Against The Head’, will continue on Monday nights. The broadcaster have two of Ireland’s games live, the meetings with Wales and England.

Virgin Media

Joe Molloy will continue to front the Virgin Media TV coverage; Ireland against France on Friday night is the glamour tie that kicks off their schedule of programming.

Rob Kearney, Matt Williams, Shane Horgan, Andrew Trimble, Ian Madigan, Fiona Hayes and Grace Davitt are among their panellists. Dave McIntyre and Alan Quinlan will be on commentary duty, with Tommy Martin reporting from Ireland matches, as Virgin Media have the ties against France, Italy and Scotland.

BBC

Gabby Logan presents the live match coverage on BBC One. The pundits supplying their views include Sam Warburton, Martin Johnson, John Barclay, Jonathan Davies and Chris Paterson, while Dylan Hartley, Ben Kayser and Sergio Parisse will feature across BBC Sport’s coverage.

There will also be an analysis show of the weekend’s games on BBC Two – Six Nations Rugby Special – presented by Ugo Monye, every Sunday. There is refereeing analysis provided by Nigel Owens, with Sonja McLaughlin and Lee McKenzie on pitchside reporting.

Then it’s Andrew Cotter commentating on the live games, while Sara Orchard, Gareth Rhys Owen and Alastair Eykyn are on highlights commentary.

ITV

Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas host ITV’s coverage. Former Ireland captains Brian O’Driscoll and Rory Best are both part of their punditry team. They will work alongside England’s Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio, Maggie Alphonsi and Ugo Monye, along with Welsh greats Jamie Roberts and Dan Biggar.

Former Scotland and Lions coach Ian McGeechan, ex-Scotland international Johnnie Beattie, Sergio Parisse (Italy) and Ben Kayser (France), are also involved. Topsy Ojo combines presenting duties with reporting, alongside Gabriel Clarke.

Then it’s Nick Mullins and Miles Harrison on commentary duty, with the co-commentator roll call featuring Shane Williams, Gordon D’Arcy, Ben Kay, Scott Hastings, David Flatman and Danielle Waterman.

***********

2024 Six Nations TV Schedule

Friday 2 February

France v Ireland, 8pm – Virgin Media One and ITV.

Saturday 3 February

Italy v England, 2.15pm – Virgin Media One and ITV.

Wales v Scotland, 4.45pm – RTÉ 2 and BBC One.

Saturday 10 February

Scotland v France, 2.15pm – Virgin Media and BBC One.

England v Wales, 4.45pm – RTÉ 2 and ITV.

Sunday 11 February

Ireland v Italy, 3pm – Virgin Media and ITV.

Saturday 24 February

Ireland v Wales, 2.15pm – RTÉ 2 and ITV.

Scotland v England, 4.45pm – Virgin Media and BBC One.

Sunday 25 February

France v Italy, 3pm – RTÉ 2.

Saturday 9 March

Italy v Scotland, 2.15pm – Virgin Media and ITV.

England v Ireland, 4.45pm – RTÉ 2 and ITV.

Sunday 10 March

Wales v France, 3pm – RTÉ 2 and BBC One.

Saturday 16 March