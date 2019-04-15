Limerick All-Ireland winner and Kerry star named in Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup teams of 2019

KERRY STAR SEAN O’Shea has been included in the 2019 Sigerson Cup team of the year, while Limerick All-Ireland winner Aaron Gillane has been named in the Fitzgibbon Cup selection.

Sean O'Shea has scooped the Sigerson Cup Footballer of the Year award, while Aaron Gillane has been included in the Fitzgibbon Cup team.

UCC dominate the Electric Ireland HE GAA Rising Stars for this year, with 14 representatives across the teams after winning both competitions in 2019. Five colleges are represented on each panel.

Brian O’Beaglaoích, Cian Kiely and O’Shea are among the six UCC players who have been selected on the Sigerson Cup team.

They’re joined by young Armagh star Jarlath Óg Burns of the St Mary’s college and UCD and Laois forward Evan O’Carroll.

Eight UCC players have been selected on the Fitzgibbon Cup team, with Shane Kingston and Shane Conway of Kerry both getting the nod.

Dublin and DCU defender Chris Crummey also features along with Mary Immaculate goalkeeper Eoghan Cahill.

The footballer and hurler of the year awards both went to UCC, with Sean O’Shea and Shane Conway both getting selected.

UCC players after winning the Fitzgibbon Cup. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Cian Kiely lifts the cup after winning the 2019 Sigerson Cup. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Electric Ireland HE GAA Rising Stars Football Team 2019

1. Mark Reid (St Mary’s)

2. Brian O’Beaglaoích (UCC)

3. Kevin Mc Donnell (NUIG)

4. Graham O’Sullivan (UCC)

5. Cian Kiely (UCC)

6. Daniel O’Brien (UCC)

7. Cillian O’Shea (UCD)

8. Jarlath Óg Burns (St Mary’s)

9. Padraig Lucey (UCC)

10. Michael Langan (LYIT)

11. Sean O’Shea (UCC)

12. Peter Cooke (NUIG)

13. Stephen McConville (St Mary’s)

14. Evan O’Carroll (UCD)

15. Shane McGuigan (St Mary’s)

Electric Ireland HE GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team 2019

1. Eoghan Cahill (Mary Immaculate)

2. Niall O’Leary (UCC)

3. Eddie Gunning (UCC)

4. Thomas Grimes (Mary Immaculate)

5. Chris O’Leary (UCC)

6. Paddy O’Loughlin (UCC)

7. Chris Crummey (DCU)

8. Conor Browne (UCC)

9. Jarlath Mannion (GMIT)

10. Shane Kingston (UCC)

11. Aaron Gillane (Mary Immaculate)

12. James Bergin (DCU)

13. Evan Niland (NUIG)

14. Shane Conway (UCC)

15. Mark Kehoe (UCC)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: