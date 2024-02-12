Ulster University boss doesn't regret not considering Conor Glass for Sigerson final

BARRY DILLON SAYS he has no regrets about his squad selection as Ulster University chase a breakthrough Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup win.

The Ulster outfit - previously known as UUJ – will push for a first championship

success in 16 years when they play UCD on Wednesday. They’ve got star talent in the shape of Tyrone’s Canavan brothers – Darragh and Ruairi – along with Conor Cush and Niall Loughlin.

But if the circumstances had been just a little different, they’d have Derry superstar

Conor Glass and reigning Young Footballer of the Year Ethan Doherty too.

The duo powered Glen to All-Ireland club glory in January before immediately

returning to inter-county duty with Derry. Ulster University manager Dillon felt it wouldn’t have been fair to recall them for the concluding stages of the competition.

Advertisement

“They were very keen to get involved, they were happy to play, it’s just the timing of

it”, said Dillon of the club, college and county conundrum.

“We were talking to them before they even finished the Derry club championship, they were in with us before that. They were in with us during the Ulster championship

then and they won that. Then they went on to the All-Ireland club semi-final and final and fair play to them, they won it. They went down then to play in the National League in Kerry, they were kind of running on empty a bit.

“So they missed out on our quarter-final and then it was too late really, it was too late

to start bringing boys in for just a final, I just wouldn’t do it for any team. It’s not the

way to do it. Conor is actually away on holidays at the minute, they’re away on

holidays and they’re taking time out, the Glen boys, and much deserved.”

Dillon is content that he still has an ultra-talented and tight squad capable of claiming

a landmark Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup win.

“There’s a bit of a bond going in there with the boys and they’re playing for the shirts

on their backs at the minute”, he said. “Win, lose or draw, when boys are giving you

everything like that, you can accept whatever happens.

Ulster University underlined their title credentials by beating holders UCC in round

one. They have since taken the scalps of MTU Cork, TU Dublin and Maynooth University.

The only blot on their copybook is a Round two loss to UCD, and they also conceded

seven goals to UCD last year.

Dillon said, “They beat us in round two by eight points. They had a man sent off before

half-time and they had no Ben O’Carroll either that day. So we have a lot of ground to make up. I think we have improved but whether we’ve improved enough remains to be seen.”

UCD are hunting a record 35th title and won all their games comfortably before

edging a one-pointer against UL last week.

Sigerson Cup final: UCD v Ulster University, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7.30pm; Live on TG4.