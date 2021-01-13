BE PART OF THE TEAM

GAA cancel all third level competitions for 2020/21

The Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups won’t be staged this year.

By The42 Team Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 10:48 AM
A view of the DCU Sports Complex.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the cancellation of third level competitions, including the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups, for the 2020/21 academic year. 

“The committee had been hopeful of staging a comprehensive programme of games, including the Sigerson & Fitzgibbon Cups, but given the current landscape in the country and the public health difficulties, this will not be possible”, read a statement on behalf of the GAA’s Higher Education Committee. 

The Committee are optimistic the next editions of the various competitions will be held as scheduled in October. 

“There is a lot of uncertainty about when games will recommence at club and county level and what the calendar will look like in 2021 but as the situation becomes clearer, we will work with the clubs, colleges, development officers and all stakeholders to try and find ways to mitigate against the effects of our students not having had any games this academic year and we are really looking forward to a return to play in October”, said the Committee’s chair, Michael Hyland. 

