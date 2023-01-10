Cregg and Garland combine for 2-8 as UCD overcome MTU Cork

Sigerson Cup Round 1 Results

MTU Cork 0-13 UCD 2-11

Queens University Belfast 1-12 Ulster University 1-11

ATU Donegal 1-7 DCU 4-15

SETU Carlow 0-8 St Mary’s University 0-14

Stephen Barry reports from MTU Cork

UCD HELD on for a four-point victory away to MTU Cork in their Sigerson Cup opener but they may be without Offaly star Cormac Egan for the entire competition.

Daire Cregg and David Garland had combined for 2-8 to give UCD an 11-point lead over MTU before the Cork side made them sweat for a finish, kicking the last seven points as Ryan Donovan took his personal tally to 0-10.

Egan was picked as one to watch in all Sigerson Cup previews but an ill-timed injury could rule him out for the coming month of college action.

“He’s out for a couple of weeks,” said UCD manager John Divilly. “Unfortunately, he picked a knock up with Offaly U20s last week so he mightn’t see any Sigerson at all, unfortunately for him.

“That’s the way it goes. That’s why there’s a panel there.”

This wasn’t officially a must-win game but with either reigning champions University of Galway or League champions Maynooth University the backdoor opposition, winning was at least highly advisable. MTU now face a do-or-die test against the losers of that match, while UCD face the winners with a bye to the quarter-finals up for grabs.

UCD’s quicker transition and greater incision sent them into the break with a four-point lead. Cregg found Garland for a mark which gave UCD an early 4-3 advantage and from that kick-out, they struck for goal. Both midfielders were involved in a move that went through the hands of Cregg before he palmed home Ben O’Carroll’s pass.

When the ball came right back up the other end, Gary O’Rourke was alert to save from Alan Walsh.

They held that lead to the break, 1-6 to 0-5, before adding 1-4 without reply; the 49th-minute goal finished off by Garland.

MTU kept motoring with a Walsh point followed by five Donovan frees and another from play to give the home crowd hope but that was as close as they came.

Scorers for MTU Cork: Ryan Donovan 0-10 (8f, 1 45), Aaron O’Shea 0-1, David O’Connor 0-1 (f), Seán Walsh 0-1.

Scorers for UCD: Daire Cregg 1-5 (0-4f), David Garland 1-3 (0-1m), Diarmuid Moriarty 0-1, Ben O’Carroll 0-1, Cathal Feely 0-1.

MTU Cork

1. Kieran Twomey (Kilshannig, Cork)

2. Seán Andrews (Shamrocks, Cork), 3. Colm O’Shea (Kilshannig, Cork), 4. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue, Cork)

5. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk, Cork), 6. Seán Meehan (Kiskeam, Cork), 7. Danny Linehan (Castlemagner, Cork)

8. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven, Cork – capt), 9. Liam Smith (Glenbeigh/Glencar, Kerry)

10. Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven, Cork), 11. Aaron O’Shea (Listry, Kerry), 12. Cillian Donovan (Macroom, Cork)

13. Ryan Donovan (Barryroe, Cork), 14. David O’Connor (Boherbue, Cork), 15. Alan Walsh (Kanturk, Cork)

Subs

17. Seán Walsh (The Nire, Waterford) for O’Connor (h-t)

18. Conall Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary) for Linehan (h-t)

19. Éanna O’Hanlon (Kilshannig, Cork) for O’Shea (47)

27. Joe Cooper (Éire Óg, Cork) for Smith (60)

21. Paudie O’Leary (Gneeveguilla, Kerry) for C Donovan (60+7 inj)

UCD

1. Gary O’Rourke (Ballyhaise, Cavan)

2. Liam Smith (Ballinteer St John’s, Dublin), 3. James Moran (Emmet Óg Killoe, Longford), 4. Malachy Stone (Barndarrig, Wicklow)

5. Kieran Kennedy (Ballyboden St Enda’s, Dublin – capt), 6. Paddy O’Keane (St Patrick’s, Wicklow), 7. Brian Cox (Calry/St Joseph’s, Sligo)

8. Ronan Buckley (Listry, Kerry), 9. Senan Forker (Castleknock, Dublin)

10. Pearse Ruttledge (Knockmore, Mayo), 11. Diarmuid Moriarty (Curraha, Meath), 12. Paul Tolan (Naomh Barróg, Dublin)

13. Daire Cregg (Boyle, Roscommon), 14. Ben O’Carroll (St Brigid’s, Roscommon), 15. David Garland (Donaghmoyne, Monaghan)

Subs

17. Daragh McElearney (Drumhowan, Monaghan) for Kennedy (4-5 blood)

18. Cathal Feely (Boyle, Roscommon) for Tolan (43)

17. McElearney for Forker (43)

19. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St John’s, Dublin) for Cregg (48)

22. Jonathan Lynam (The Downs, Westmeath) for O’Keane (55)

23. Colum Feeney (Adamstown, Wexford) for O’Carroll (60+7)

Referee: Jonathon Hayes (Limerick)