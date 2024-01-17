Holders UCC score 9-21 in Sigerson win; TU Dublin book place in quarter-finals

Sigerson Cup Results

Round 2A

St Mary’s University 2-7 TU Dublin 2-11

Round 2B

UCC 9-21 ATU Galway 3-6

SETU Carlow 2-8 DCU 1-14

ATU Sligo 0-6 University of Galway 0-14

MTU Cork 3-20 ATU Donegal 1-14 (after extra time)

REIGNING CHAMPIONS UCC hit a remarkable tally of 9-21 as they got their Sigerson Cup campaign back on track this evening.

Having lost out in Abbotstown last week to Ulster University, they are now through to Round 3 after their 33-point success against ATU Galway in today’s Round 2B encounter.

Due to weather conditions, it was announced yesterday the throw-in time had been brought forward to 5pm, before the venue was switched today from the Mardyke to the Bishopstown GAA club’s 4G pitch.

UCC got up and going when the match started to lead 4-12 to 1-4 at half-time and ran out comfortable victors. Clonakilty’s Conor Daly (2-5) and Tipperary senior Sean O’Connor (2-3) spearheaded their scoring drive, while Kerry trio Killian Falvey, Conor Hayes and Eoghan O’Sullivan all netted, along with Cork’s Diarmaid Phelan and Tipperary’s Riain Quigley.

Adam McDermott was top scorer for ATU Galway, a member of the Castlerea St-Kevin’s side that recently contested the All-Ireland intermediate club semi-final.

In the other earlier game played this evening, TU Dublin defeated St Mary’s University Belfast by 2-11 to 2-7.

The winners were in front 0-4 to 0-3 at the break, the scoring rate upped in the second half and they prevailed by four points. Sean Quigley and James McCormack netted late on for a St Mary’s team that cut the gap at the finish, after trailing by 11 points with five minutes of normal time remaining.

TU Dublin now advance to the quarter-finals with St Mary’s University moving into Round 3.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, there were wins for DCU, University of Galway and MTU Cork, which saw all three progress to Round 3.