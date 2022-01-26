Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 26 January 2022
Advertisement

Loughlin stars as Ulster University too strong for Cork opponents despite Buckley efforts

Earlier NUI Maynooth claimed a dramatic win to seal their last eight place.

By Daire Walsh Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 9:39 PM
29 minutes ago 1,155 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5665609
David Buckley and Niall Loughlin impressed for their respective teams.
Image: INPHO
David Buckley and Niall Loughlin impressed for their respective teams.
David Buckley and Niall Loughlin impressed for their respective teams.
Image: INPHO

Sigerson Cup third round results

  • Maynooth University 2-6 St Mary’s 0-10
  • Ulster University 2-11 MTU Cork 0-8

*******

DERRY’S NIALL LOUGHLIN and Tyrone’s Ryan Jones struck second-half goals in Abbotstown this evening as Ulster University progressed to the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals at the expense of MTU Cork.

They had nine points to spare over MTU Cork, who were missing their sharpshooter and captain Damien Gore through injury, in a clash played at Abbottstown in Dublin.

David Buckley was superb for MTU Cork in attack as he scored 0-5, three efforts from play, and they trailed 0-7 to 0-4 at the interval.

Following traded points in the early moments from Michael Gallagher and MTU corner-forward Dylan O’Connor, Ulster University created some daylight with back-to-back scores courtesy of Michael McGleenan and Ruairi Slane.

Ruairi Gormley and Niall Loughlin added to the Ulster men’s tally, but their Leesiders kept themselves in touch with a spectacular two-point salvo from impressive centre-forward Buckley.

Yet, even though the Cork native grabbed his third of the night at the tail end of the opening period, Ulster University brought a 0-7 to 0-4 cushion into the interval after Loughlin (’45’) and captain Mark McKearney had found the range.

Although it initially remained delicately poised on the resumption, Loughlin subsequently shook the net on 44 minutes to create significant daylight in the contest.

This threw down the gauntlet to MTU, but in spite of Buckley continuing to lead the way for the Leesiders, Jones ventured forward from defence to grab a 50th-minute goal that ultimately placed the outcome beyond doubt.

The quarter-final line-up is now completed for the 2022 Sigerson Cup with the draw to take place tomorrow for next week’s last eight fixtures.

  • Quarter-finalists: MTU Kerry, NUI Galway, UL, DCU, Queens University, Letterkenny IT, NUI Maynooth, Ulster University.

Scorers for Ulster University: Niall Loughlin 1-2 (0-1 ’45’), Ryan Jones 1-0, Liam Nugent 0-3, Andrew Gilmore (f), Mark McKearney, Michael Gallagher, Ruairi Gormley, Michael McGleenan, Ruairi Slane 0-1 each.

Scorers for MTU Cork: David Buckley (0-5, 2f), Dylan O’Connor (0-2, 1 ’45’), David O’Connor (0-1).

Ulster University

Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt, Derry);

Ryan Jones (Dungannon, Tyrone), Finn McElroy (Longstone, Down), Aidan Clarke (Omagh, Tyrone);

Mark McKearney (Dungannon, Tyrone), Michael McKernan (Coalisland, Tyrone), Michael Gallagher (Trillick, Tyrone);

Thomas Galligan (Lacken, Cavan), Ruairi Gormley (Strabane, Tyrone);

Tom Close (Clonduff, Down), Michael McGleenan (Eglish, Tyrone), Karl Gallagher (Emyvale, Monaghan);

Andrew Gilmore (St John’s, Down), Niall Loughlin (Greenlough, Derry), Seamus Loughran (Ballyholland, Down)

Subs

Liam Nugent (Rock, Tyrone) for Close (36)

David Mulgrew (Ardboe, Tyrone) for Gormley (42)

Seamus Loughran (Ballyholland, Down) for Gilmore (45)

Dominic McEnhill (Rossa, Antrim) for McKernan (52)

Ronan Beatty (Carryduff, Down) for Loughlin (54).

MTU Cork

Ryan Scully (St Finbarr’s, Cork);

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Paul Ring (Aghabullogue, Cork), Aodhan Behan (St Senan’s, Limerick), Adam Murphy (Aghabullogue, Cork);

Colm O’Shea (Kilshannig, Cork), John Cooper (Eire Og, Cork), Brian Hodnett (Carbery Rangers, Cork);

Rory Maguire (Castlehaven, Cork), Cillian Donovan (Macroom, Cork);

Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk, Kerry), Brian Hodnett (Carbery Rangers, Cork), Conall Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary);

Andrew Whelton (Castlehaven, Cork), Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk, Cork), Dylan O’Connor (Castletownroche, Cork) 

Subs

Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys, Kerry) for Behan (37)

Finbarr Murphy (Killarney Legion, Kerry) for O’Donovan (45)

David O’Connor (St Vincent’s, Cork) for O’Connell (46)

Thomas Casey (Kiskeam, Cork) for Whelton (50)

Darragh O’Leary (Naomh Aban, Cork) for O’Shea (54)

Referee: David Gough (Meath).

**************

Earlier Maynooth University claimed a dramatic victory by two points against St Mary’s Belfast, with Naas player Paddy McDermott firing home an injury-time goal.

aidan-jones-and-paddy-mcdermott Paddy McDermott (right) was part of NUI Maynooth's victory tonight. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

St Mary’s made the early running to go ahead 0-9 to 0-4 at half-time but only raised a single white flag in the second half. Cian McConville was their top scorer with 0-4, while Ryan Coleman grabbed a brace of points.

Maynooth struck for two crucial goals in the second half to clinch victory with Shane O’Sullivan, their top scorer with 1-3, and McDermott both finding the net.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Daire Walsh
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie