Loughlin stars as Ulster University too strong for Cork opponents despite Buckley efforts

Sigerson Cup third round results

Maynooth University 2-6 St Mary’s 0-10

Ulster University 2-11 MTU Cork 0-8

DERRY’S NIALL LOUGHLIN and Tyrone’s Ryan Jones struck second-half goals in Abbotstown this evening as Ulster University progressed to the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals at the expense of MTU Cork.

They had nine points to spare over MTU Cork, who were missing their sharpshooter and captain Damien Gore through injury, in a clash played at Abbottstown in Dublin.

David Buckley was superb for MTU Cork in attack as he scored 0-5, three efforts from play, and they trailed 0-7 to 0-4 at the interval.

Following traded points in the early moments from Michael Gallagher and MTU corner-forward Dylan O’Connor, Ulster University created some daylight with back-to-back scores courtesy of Michael McGleenan and Ruairi Slane.

Ruairi Gormley and Niall Loughlin added to the Ulster men’s tally, but their Leesiders kept themselves in touch with a spectacular two-point salvo from impressive centre-forward Buckley.

Yet, even though the Cork native grabbed his third of the night at the tail end of the opening period, Ulster University brought a 0-7 to 0-4 cushion into the interval after Loughlin (’45’) and captain Mark McKearney had found the range.

Although it initially remained delicately poised on the resumption, Loughlin subsequently shook the net on 44 minutes to create significant daylight in the contest.

This threw down the gauntlet to MTU, but in spite of Buckley continuing to lead the way for the Leesiders, Jones ventured forward from defence to grab a 50th-minute goal that ultimately placed the outcome beyond doubt.

The quarter-final line-up is now completed for the 2022 Sigerson Cup with the draw to take place tomorrow for next week’s last eight fixtures.

Quarter-finalists: MTU Kerry, NUI Galway, UL, DCU, Queens University, Letterkenny IT, NUI Maynooth, Ulster University.

Scorers for Ulster University: Niall Loughlin 1-2 (0-1 ’45’), Ryan Jones 1-0, Liam Nugent 0-3, Andrew Gilmore (f), Mark McKearney, Michael Gallagher, Ruairi Gormley, Michael McGleenan, Ruairi Slane 0-1 each.

Scorers for MTU Cork: David Buckley (0-5, 2f), Dylan O’Connor (0-2, 1 ’45’), David O’Connor (0-1).

Ulster University

Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt, Derry);

Ryan Jones (Dungannon, Tyrone), Finn McElroy (Longstone, Down), Aidan Clarke (Omagh, Tyrone);

Mark McKearney (Dungannon, Tyrone), Michael McKernan (Coalisland, Tyrone), Michael Gallagher (Trillick, Tyrone);

Thomas Galligan (Lacken, Cavan), Ruairi Gormley (Strabane, Tyrone);

Tom Close (Clonduff, Down), Michael McGleenan (Eglish, Tyrone), Karl Gallagher (Emyvale, Monaghan);

Andrew Gilmore (St John’s, Down), Niall Loughlin (Greenlough, Derry), Seamus Loughran (Ballyholland, Down)

Subs

Liam Nugent (Rock, Tyrone) for Close (36)

David Mulgrew (Ardboe, Tyrone) for Gormley (42)

Seamus Loughran (Ballyholland, Down) for Gilmore (45)

Dominic McEnhill (Rossa, Antrim) for McKernan (52)

Ronan Beatty (Carryduff, Down) for Loughlin (54).

MTU Cork

Ryan Scully (St Finbarr’s, Cork);

Paul Ring (Aghabullogue, Cork), Aodhan Behan (St Senan’s, Limerick), Adam Murphy (Aghabullogue, Cork);

Colm O’Shea (Kilshannig, Cork), John Cooper (Eire Og, Cork), Brian Hodnett (Carbery Rangers, Cork);

Rory Maguire (Castlehaven, Cork), Cillian Donovan (Macroom, Cork);

Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk, Kerry), Brian Hodnett (Carbery Rangers, Cork), Conall Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary);

Andrew Whelton (Castlehaven, Cork), Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk, Cork), Dylan O’Connor (Castletownroche, Cork)

Subs Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys, Kerry) for Behan (37) Finbarr Murphy (Killarney Legion, Kerry) for O’Donovan (45) David O’Connor (St Vincent’s, Cork) for O’Connell (46) Thomas Casey (Kiskeam, Cork) for Whelton (50) Darragh O’Leary (Naomh Aban, Cork) for O’Shea (54) Referee: David Gough (Meath).

Earlier Maynooth University claimed a dramatic victory by two points against St Mary’s Belfast, with Naas player Paddy McDermott firing home an injury-time goal.

Paddy McDermott (right) was part of NUI Maynooth's victory tonight. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

St Mary’s made the early running to go ahead 0-9 to 0-4 at half-time but only raised a single white flag in the second half. Cian McConville was their top scorer with 0-4, while Ryan Coleman grabbed a brace of points.

Maynooth struck for two crucial goals in the second half to clinch victory with Shane O’Sullivan, their top scorer with 1-3, and McDermott both finding the net.