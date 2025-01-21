MTU Kerry, UL and DCU reach Sigerson Cup last eight

University of Limerick 3-8 University of Galway 0-14
DCU 3-14 ATU Sligo 0-10
MTU KERRY, UNIVERISTY of Limerick, and DCU all booked quarter-final places in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup tonight as they completed their Round 3 assignments.
MTU Kerry claimed a second success over a Cork-based side as they followed up last week’s win over UCC, by defeating MTU Cork by 4-11 to 2-10 in Bishopstown.
Two goals before half-time were key to MTU Kerry’s victory. MTU Cork had been in front 0-6 to 0-4, but trailed 2-6 to 0-6 at the interval after Darragh O’Connor and Keith Evans, the latter with a bullet to the top corner, both finding the net.
Results – Sigerson Cup Round 3
O’Connor raised his side’s third green flag after half-time, but Waterford’s Alan Dunwoody gave his side hope as he bagged a brace of goals in quick succession for MTU Cork.
Beaufort’s Sean O’Brien restored MTU Kerry’s control as he struck their fourth goal of the game and they ran out seven-point victors.
University of Limerick defeated University of Galway by 3-8 to 0-14 on home soil tonight, in a game where the teams were tied 0-5 to 1-2 at half-time, and at 2-4 to 0-10 at the three-quarter mark.
Kerry’s Cian O’Grady scored two goals for the winners, while Mayo’s Cian McHale raised the other green flag for UL.
The last game of the night saw DCU defeat ATU Sligo by 3-14 to 0-10, having been in front 1-9 to 0-2 at the break.
The remaining Round 3 fixture takes place tomorrow night at 7pm with Maynooth University hosting St Mary’s Belfast.
UCD, Ulster University, TUS Midlands, and TU Dublin have already booked their spots in the quarter-finals.
