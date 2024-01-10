UCC's Sigerson Cup defence stalls in opening defeat to Ulster University

Sigerson Cup Round 1 results

Ulster University 1-13 UCC 1-10

ATU Galway 1-5 UCD 1-22

SETU Carlow 2-13 TUS Midlands 3-11

UL 3-12 ATU Donegal 0-8

SIGERSON CUP SUCCESS didn’t come easy for UCC last season and it will be the same again in 2024 if they’re to retain the third level title.

Billy Morgan’s crew slipped to an opening round loss last year but recovered to claim the crown, something they will hope to repeat after a chastening loss at Abbotstown.

Leading by five points at one stage in the first half, the champions suddenly lost control of the game and never truly recovered it.

They will reflect on a missed goal opportunity in the 22nd minute which would have moved them eight points clear, a let off that Ulster University impressively capitalised on.

Danny Fullerton’s 23rd-minute goal hauled UU back into the contest while Tyrone’s Conor Cush top scored with 0-4.

Ruairi Canavan struck three points while his brother, fellow Tyrone star Darragh, came on late on and set up two points for Cush which set the seal on a gutsy win.

Ulster University’s reward is a Round 2A clash with UCD next week and that will offer an opportunity to atone for last season’s Round 3 defeat when they conceded 7-8 to the Dublin outfit.

Meanwhile, UCC will head for the back door again and Round 2B against ATU Galway, who were defeated by UCD earlier in the day.

UCC’s starting team contained just a third of the players who lined out in last season’s dramatic final win over UL.

Fionn Herlihy and Killian Falvey were among that quintet of players and both got on the scoresheet early on as UCC opened up a 0-4 to 0-2 lead.

Derry man Ben McCarron, in McKenna Cup action for new manager Mickey Harte, struck back with an Ulster University score.

But it was a brief respite for the five-times champions and Division 1 league finalists as UCC tagged on another 1-1.

Sean Quilter pointed a free and then, two minutes later, sent in a point attempt from play that dropped short, allowing Sean O’Connor to rise up high above his man and the keeper to fist to the net.

That left UCC 1-5 to 0-3 clear and Quilter had an opportunity to put his team eight clear but his 22nd minute shot was blocked by keeper Ronan McGeehin.

It was a big turning point as UCC, surprisingly, didn’t score again in the half while UU came roaring back into it with a burst of scoring to take a 1-7 to 1-5 half-time lead.

Ruairi Canavan was central to the recovery with two points and he set up Derry’s Niall Loughlin for another. Fullerton netted in the 23rd minute after a UCC kick-out was turned over, resulting in a pacy attack that ended with Fermanagh’s Josh Largo Ellis slipping Fullerton in.

Quilter cut the deficit with a point immediately after the restart but the 24-times champions never got any closer than that throughout a frustrating second-half.

Loughlin, McCarron and Ruairi Canavan all added Ulster University points to keep them in pole position throughout the half.

Darragh Canavan was only introduced approaching the hour but showed his class immediately, playing in Cush for a point that left four in it. Shortly after, Canavan found himself under pressure but cleverly offloaded to Cush who split the posts again to effectively seal it.

UU scorers: Conor Cush 0-4 (0-1 45), Danny Fullerton 1-0, Niall Loughlin 0-3, Ruairi Canavan 0-3 (0-1f), Ben McCarron 0-2 (0-2f), Ryan Magill 0-1.

UCC scorers: Sean O’Connor 1-3, Sean Quilter 0-2 (0-1f), Fionn Herlihy 0-1, Darragh Hayes 0-1, Killian Falvey 0-1, Ryan Magill 0-1, Cathal O Beaglaoich 0-1.

Ulster University

1. Ronan McGeehin (St Eunan’s, Donegal)

2. Dara Curran (Lochmacrory, Tyrone), 3. Ronan Boyle (Truagh Gaels, Monaghan), 4. Steve Donaghy (Moy, Tyrone)

5. Josh Largo Ellis (Irvinestown, Fermanagh), 6. Ryan Magill (Burren, Down), 7. Peter Og McCartan (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone)

8. Jack Cunningham (Carrickcruppen, Armagh), 9. Oisin McCann (Killyclogher, Tyrone)

10. Ben McCarron (Steelstown, Derry), 11. Charlie Diamond (Bellaghy, Derry), 12. Conor Cush (Donaghmore, Tyrone)

13. Danny Fullerton (Carrickmore, Tyrone), 14. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough, Derry), 15. Ruairi Canavan (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone)

Substitutes:

22. Ronan McCaffrey (Teemore, Fermanagh) for Cunningham (37); 17. Emmett Magee (Clann Eireann, Armagh) for Fullerton (49); 25. Antoin McParland (St Paul’s, Armagh) for McCartan (49); 27. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone) for Diamond (59); 24. Aidan McAleese (Portglenone, Antrim) for McCann (61)

UCC

1. Dylan Foley (Eire Og, Cork)

20. Neil Lordan (Ballinora, Cork), 3. Alan Dineen (Rathmore, Kerry), 4. Dan Peet (Clonakilty, Cork)

5. Mark Cooper (Dr Crokes, Kerry), 6. Damien Bourke (Na Gaeil, Kerry), 7. Diarmaid Phelan (Aghada, Cork)

2. Bill Curtin (Kilshannig, Cork), 9. Cathal O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht, Kerry)

10. Eoghan O’Sullivan (Killarney Legion, Kerry), 11. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys, Cork), 12. Killian Falvey (Annascaul, Kerry)

13. Sean Quilter (Austin Stacks, Kerry), 14. Daragh Hayes (Carbery Rangers, Cork), 15. Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary)

Substitutes:

24. Conor Daly (Clonakilty, Cork) for O’Sullivan (46); 32. Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin, Kerry) for Peet (47); 25. Conor Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys, Kerry) for Hayes (54); 27. Chris Kenneally (Clonakilty, Cork) for Phelan (60); 29. Dara Dorgan (Ballincollig, Cork) for Falvey (61)

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin).