Here's the Round 3 draw for the Sigerson Cup

LAST YEAR’S SIGERSON Cup semi-finalists University of Limerick and Maynooth University both have home ties in next week’s Round 3 fixtures after this morning’s draw.

University of Limerick will take on University of Galway next Tuesday, while Maynooth University will entertain St Mary’s on Wednesday night.

The other game on Tuesday will be an all-Munster affair as MTU Cork take on MTU Kerry, in a match that will be live-streamed. Then on Wednesday, DCU will host ATU Sligo.

The four winners of the Round 3 fixtures will advance to the quarter-finals.

UCD, Ulster University, TUS Midlands, and TU Dublin have already booked their spots in the quarter-finals.

Sigerson Cup Round 3 Draw

(Throw-in for the four games is 7pm with the first named team at home)

Tuesday 21 January

MTU Cork v MTU Kerry – Livestream HEC YouTube

University of Limerick v University of Galway

Wednesday 22 January