Sigerson Cup semi-final draw made and fixtures announced

REIGNING CHAMPIONS ULSTER University will face DCU in the semi-finals of this year’s Sigerson Cup.

The draw for the last four fixtures was made today with UCD playing TU Dublin in the other semi-final tie.

The semi-finals will take place next Thursday 6 February, at the National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown, and Kingspan Breffni in Cavan.

The final is scheduled for Wednesday 12 February in the Connacht GAA Centre, hosted by University of Galway, at 7.30pm.

This week’s quarter-final action on Tuesday saw TU Dublin beat University of Limerick by 2-15 to 2-11, while UCD cruised past MTU Kerry, 5-18 to 1-4.

Last night, DCU defeated TUS Midlands by 4-14 to 3-13, while Ulster University saw off Maynooth University 0-12 to 0-10.

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-finals

Thursday 6 February

UCD v TU Dublin, NGDC Abbotstown, 6.30pm.