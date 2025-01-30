The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sigerson Cup semi-final draw made and fixtures announced
REIGNING CHAMPIONS ULSTER University will face DCU in the semi-finals of this year’s Sigerson Cup.
The draw for the last four fixtures was made today with UCD playing TU Dublin in the other semi-final tie.
The semi-finals will take place next Thursday 6 February, at the National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown, and Kingspan Breffni in Cavan.
The final is scheduled for Wednesday 12 February in the Connacht GAA Centre, hosted by University of Galway, at 7.30pm.
This week’s quarter-final action on Tuesday saw TU Dublin beat University of Limerick by 2-15 to 2-11, while UCD cruised past MTU Kerry, 5-18 to 1-4.
Last night, DCU defeated TUS Midlands by 4-14 to 3-13, while Ulster University saw off Maynooth University 0-12 to 0-10.
****
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-finals
Thursday 6 February
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Gaelic Football Last Four Sigerson Cup