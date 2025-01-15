Conor Cush strikes late to keep Ulster University's Sigerson defence going strong

TYRONE’S CONOR CUSH struck the crucial late goal as holders Ulster University marched on to the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals.

Trailing University of Limerick by two points with 10 minutes to go, Barry Dillon’s side had to dig deep in neutral Abbottstown to grab a 1-10 to 1-9 win.

Cush, a title winner with Ulster University last season, finished with 1-4 in total though they were particularly grateful for his 51st-minute goal.

Just two minutes earlier, substitute Jack McCabe had netted for 2022 and 2023 finalists UL, moving them 1-7 to 0-8 clear at that stage.

The goal concession appeared to light the fire under an Ulster University side that hammered ATU Sligo in Round 1 last Friday.

Cush was fed by Ciaran Daly for his goal, a low finish when he stepped inside from the left, and late scores from Fermanagh’s Josh Largo Ellis and Derry man Charlie Diamond left Ulster University two clear.

Diamond’s point, a terrific score which owed everything to the industry of Danny Magill who blocked down UL captain Darragh Cashman at the other end of the field to begin a counter-attack, ultimately separated the teams.

Flying Down wing-back Magill hit ATU Sligo for five points last week and was excellent again with another score here.

The other three Round 2A winners were UCD, TU Dublin and TUS Midlands. UCD beat DCU in the big Dublin derby game at Belfield by 1-11 to 1-10 with Roscommon star Daire Cregg shooting the winning point. TU Dublin edged a six-goal thriller with St Mary’s 3-14 to 3-11 while TUS Midlands pulled off an impressive 0-17 to 1-12 win over hosts MTU Cork.

Round 2A was played out between all of the winning teams from Round 1 with this evening’s winners now advancing to the quarter-finals and the losers being given another chance in Round 3.

Meanwhile, in the Round 2B games, which were played out among the Round 1 losing teams, there were wins for ATU Sligo, University of Galway and Maynooth this evening. MTU Kerry previously beat UCC last night.

All of the 2B winners advance to Round 3 while the 2B losing teams are out of the competition.

Maynooth, who reached the semi-finals in 2024, but who lost a classic to TUS Midlands in Round 1 last week, battered ATU Donegal by 5-20 to 0-5 in Maynooth this evening.

University of Galway were impressive 4-15 to 0-4 winners against Queens, the goals coming from Cian Hernon, 2, Cillian O Curraoin and Rory Fallon. The closest of the Round 2B games was at ATU Sligo where the hosts bounced back from their loss to Ulster University by beating ATU Galway 1-14 to 1-13, Aaron Browne with the winning score.