UL fire home three goals in Sigerson Cup semi-final win over DCU

Evan Treacy / INPHO UL's Aaron Griffin has a shot on goal. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

University of Limerick 3-12

DCU Dochas Éireann 0-12

Kevin Egan reports from Netwatch Cullen Park

UL WILL GET the chance to go one step further than last year and win a first ever Sigerson Cup title next Wednesday night in Waterford after their greater goalscoring threat powered them past DCU in the first of the two semi-finals, played at Netwatch Cullen Park tonight.

The two sides hit the ground running with some fantastic attacking play in the opening quarter in this game, with Keelin McGann the star of the show as he struck two excellent scores for DCU from wide positions.

Four times DCU took the lead and four times UL replied to level the game in that period, but the contest changed completely when Ciarán Downes pounced on an underhit sideline ball to get there before goalkeeper David O’Hanlon, and after steadying himself up, the Clare county star measured a 30 metre shot that bounced perfectly on the edge of the square before nestling into the DCU net.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Ciaran Downes celebrates his goal. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Downes added a skyscraper of a point as UL built up a 1-7 to 0-4 interval lead, but it looked like DCU were well on the way to a comeback as the introduction of the Donegal duo of Johnny McGroddy and Oisín Gallen livened up their attack. Gallen was in sublime form, racking up five second-half points, but while they cut the gap back to three points, a breakaway move midway through the half ended up with Aaron Griffin finding the net from a tight angle to double the margin.

Again DCU rallied and McGann’s third point of the night narrowed the gap to three points, 2-8 to 0-11, but UL finished strongly and counter-attacked very effectively, wrapping up the game when Downes cut through and laid off to Eoghan McLaughlin, with the Mayo man blasting the ball to the top corner to confirm the win.

Advertisement

Evan Treacy / INPHO Ikem Ugweuru in action for UL against Offaly's Bill Carroll. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for UL: Ciaran Downes 1-3, Aaron Griffin 1-1, Eoghan McLaughlin 1-0, Paul Walsh 0-3 (0-1f), Paul Keaney 0-2 (0-2f), John Hayes 0-1, Daniel Walsh 0-1, Mark Lenehan 0-1 (0-1f).

Scorers for DCU: Oisín Gallen 0-5 (0-1f), Keelin McGann 0-3, Lorcan O’Dell 0-2, Páraic Hughes 0-1, Johnny McGroddy 0-1.

UL

Conor Flaherty (Claregalway, Galway)

Colm Moriarty (Annascaul, Kerry), Jack Glynn (Claregalway, Galway), Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis, Mayo)

Darragh Cashman (Millstreet, Cork), Jack O’Brien (Durrow, Offaly), Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Clare)

Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport, Mayo), Paul Keaney (St. Mary’s Kiltoghert, Leitrim)

Ciarán Downes (Kilmihil, Clare), Ikem Ugweuru (Éire Óg, Clare), Mark Lenehan (Buttevant, Cork)

John Hayes (St. Kieran’s, Limerick), Emmet McMahon (Kildysart, Clare), Aaron Griffin (Lissycasey, Clare)

Subs

Sean McDonnell (Mallow, Cork) for Hayes (38)

Brian McNamara (Cooraclare, Clare) for Ugweuru (42)

Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephites, Mayo) for Keaney (49)

Paul Walsh (Brosna, Kerry) for McMahon (52)

Cian Glennon (St. Faithleach’s, Roscommon) for Lenehan (56)

DCU

David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna, Dublin)

Tomás Crean (Creggs, Roscommon), Páraic Hughes, (Kilanerin, Wexford), Jamie Grant (Termon, Donegal)

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Alex Beirne, (Naas, Kildare), Seán Fitzgerald (Barna, Galway), PJ Masterson (Abbeylara, Longford)

Bill Carroll (Cappincur, Offaly), Kevin Quinn (Baltinglass, Wicklow)

Shane O’Donnell (St. Eunan’s, Donegal), Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge St., Dublin), Keelin McGann (Kenagh, Longford)

Jack Bryant (Shamrocks, Offaly), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers, Cork), Seán Jones (Inniskeen Grattans, Monaghan)

Subs

Oisín Gallen (Seán MacCumhaills, Donegal) for Bryant (28)

Johnny McGroddy (Downings, Donegal) for Jones (28)

Mark Cully (Carbury, Kildare) for Masterson (half-time)

David Lacey (Na Fianna, Dublin) for McGann (59)

Ross Ó Mearlaigh (Glenfin, Donegal) for Grant (60)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.