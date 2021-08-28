Dunlevy and McCrystal win silver medal in individual pursuit

KATIE GEORGE DUNLEVY and Even McCrystal have delivered Ireland’s first Para Cycling medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after securing silver in the B 3000m Individual Pursuit with a time of 3:21.505.

British duo of Lora Fachie and Corinne Hall crossed the line in first place after being pushed all the way by the Irish duo. It is only the third ever medal for an Irish competitor on the track at the Paralympic Games.

Dunlevy and McCrystal set a new world record of 3:19:946 in their qualifying round but the British Para Athletes broke that record in the next run.

#ParaCycling The Irish flag is raised again in Japan, this time in the Izu Veldrome for Katie-George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal 🥈🇮🇪#TeamIreland | #TheNextLevel | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/b453axd3BG — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) August 28, 2021

The success adds to the pair’s collection having won Paralympic medals in both the Time Trial (Gold) and the Road Race (Silver) in Rio 2016.

“I think we did ourselves proud, we left nothing to chance, no stone was left unturned by our coach Neill (Delahaye) and Cycling Ireland.

“He made sure that we would get here in best possible form. To get that performance, I just can’t believe it. I’m so proud of Katie and I know she is proud of me – I am just so happy that we did this,” said sighted pilot Eve McCrystal post-race.

Katie George Dunlevy was overjoyed at the success.

“I’m in a bit of shock, it is absolutely amazing. If someone said to me before that I would get a medal in the pursuit I would never have thought it in my wildest dreams.

“We were hoping to do a good ride and get a PB. To get that and a world record, I’m just speechless.”

They still have two more events to go on the road in Tokyo.

President Michael D Higgins sent this message on Twitter this morning in the wake of the win:

“My warmest congratulations to Katie-George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal who today won silver in the B 3000m Individual Pursuit, adding to their remarkable record when representing Team Ireland.”