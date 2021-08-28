Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 28 August 2021
Advertisement

Dunlevy and McCrystal win silver medal in individual pursuit

It is only the third ever medal for an Irish competitor on the track at the Paralympic Games.

By Maurice Brosnan Saturday 28 Aug 2021, 8:31 AM
8 minutes ago 109 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5534139
Image: Casey B. Gibson/INPHO
Image: Casey B. Gibson/INPHO

KATIE GEORGE DUNLEVY and Even McCrystal have delivered Ireland’s first Para Cycling medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after securing silver in the B 3000m Individual Pursuit with a time of 3:21.505.

British duo of Lora Fachie and Corinne Hall crossed the line in first place after being pushed all the way by the Irish duo. It is only the third ever medal for an Irish competitor on the track at the Paralympic Games.

Dunlevy and McCrystal set a new world record of 3:19:946 in their qualifying round but the British Para Athletes broke that record in the next run. 

The success adds to the pair’s collection having won Paralympic medals in both the Time Trial (Gold) and the Road Race (Silver) in Rio 2016. 

“I think we did ourselves proud, we left nothing to chance, no stone was left unturned by our coach Neill (Delahaye) and Cycling Ireland.

“He made sure that we would get here in best possible form. To get that performance, I just can’t believe it. I’m so proud of Katie and I know she is proud of me – I am just so happy that we did this,” said sighted pilot Eve McCrystal post-race. 

Katie George Dunlevy was overjoyed at the success. 

“I’m in a bit of shock, it is absolutely amazing. If someone said to me before that I would get a medal in the pursuit I would never have thought it in my wildest dreams.

“We were hoping to do a good ride and get a PB. To get that and a world record, I’m just speechless.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

They still have two more events to go on the road in Tokyo. 

President Michael D Higgins sent this message on Twitter this morning in the wake of the win: 

“My warmest congratulations to Katie-George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal who today won silver in the B 3000m Individual Pursuit, adding to their remarkable record when representing Team Ireland.” 

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie