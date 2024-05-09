'Many mixed emotions' - Simon Carr retires from pro tennis at 24

SIMON CARR HAS announced his retirement from professional tennis at the age of 24.

The Mullingar man was Ireland’s number one player and won an International Tennis Federation title in Tunisia in 2019.

Advertisement

He represented Ireland at the Davis Cup.

Carr returned from injury in February to face Austria in Ireland’s first home Davis Cup tie in nine years.

“Many mixed emotions today as I announce my retirement from professional tennis,” Carr wrote on Instagram.

“I would like to sincerely thank anyone and everyone who has helped me on this incredible journey that I’ve been so fortunate to live for the past 10+ years.

“None of which would have been possible without my family’s unwavering support throughout the countless highs and lows we experienced together.

“I will always be grateful for the amazing people, experiences and life lessons this sport has given and continues to give me. One door closes and another opens. Let’s see what’s next.”

Carr, the son of former Dublin footballer and inter-county manager Tommy, shared his story with The 42 in 2016 and spoke to Gavin Cooney about the “cut-throat” nature of tour last year.