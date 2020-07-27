Football returns for ex-Ireland striker with 88th-minute equaliser in the A-League

Simon Cox is congratulated by team-mate Kwane Yeboah after scoring for Western Sydney Wanderers against Central Coast Mariners.

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Simon Cox was the hero for Western Sydney Wanderers in their first game since football was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

After coming off the bench with an hour played, Cox headed in an 88th-minute equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw for his side at Central Coast Mariners.

The 33-year-old striker has now scored three times in the eight A-League appearances he has made since moving to Australia from Southend United in January.

With eight games remaining, the result leaves the Wanderers four points shy of the top six – a bracket they need to break into in order to compete in the end-of-season play-offs – but they do have a game in hand on sixth-placed Adelaide United.

Cox, who began his career at Reading, played over 500 games in English football. The majority of those came in the Championship and League One, although he did make 37 Premier League appearances over the course of two seasons at West Bromwich Albion.

He won 30 senior caps for Ireland, three of which were earned at Euro 2016. His last international outing came in a friendly defeat to Portugal in June 2014.

