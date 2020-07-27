This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 27 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Football returns for ex-Ireland striker with 88th-minute equaliser in the A-League

Simon Cox earned a point for Western Sydney Wanderers in their first game since the season was halted.

By Paul Dollery Monday 27 Jul 2020, 4:55 PM
58 minutes ago 1,190 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5161181
Simon Cox is congratulated by team-mate Kwane Yeboah after scoring for Western Sydney Wanderers against Central Coast Mariners.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Simon Cox is congratulated by team-mate Kwane Yeboah after scoring for Western Sydney Wanderers against Central Coast Mariners.
Simon Cox is congratulated by team-mate Kwane Yeboah after scoring for Western Sydney Wanderers against Central Coast Mariners.
Image: AAP/PA Images

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Simon Cox was the hero for Western Sydney Wanderers in their first game since football was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

After coming off the bench with an hour played, Cox headed in an 88th-minute equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw for his side at Central Coast Mariners.

The 33-year-old striker has now scored three times in the eight A-League appearances he has made since moving to Australia from Southend United in January.

With eight games remaining, the result leaves the Wanderers four points shy of the top six – a bracket they need to break into in order to compete in the end-of-season play-offs – but they do have a game in hand on sixth-placed Adelaide United.

Cox, who began his career at Reading, played over 500 games in English football. The majority of those came in the Championship and League One, although he did make 37 Premier League appearances over the course of two seasons at West Bromwich Albion.

He won 30 senior caps for Ireland, three of which were earned at Euro 2016. His last international outing came in a friendly defeat to Portugal in June 2014.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

(Click here if you are unable to view the video above)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Read

27.07.20 Police in England arrest 15-year-old boy after 'shameful' abuse of Irish-born defender Kioso

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie