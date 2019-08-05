This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mignolet's Liverpool career over as goalkeeper completes €7 million move to Club Brugge

Simon Mignolet has ended a six-year stay at Anfield, signing with the Belgian giants.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Aug 2019, 12:29 PM
59 minutes ago 2,080 Views 6 Comments
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

CLUB BRUGGE HAVE confirmed the signing of Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for a reported €7 million on Monday.

The 31-year-old has agreed to a five-year deal with the Belgian giants, ending a six-season stay at Anfield.

The 21-time Belgium international returns to his homeland for the first time since joining Sunderland from boyhood club Sint-Truiden in 2010.

“After completing successful medical tests, goalkeeper Simon Mignolet signs a contract for five years with Blauw-Zwart,” a statement from Club Brugge read.

“Liverpool FC, Club Brugge and Simon reached an agreement on this today.”

Mignolet joined Liverpool for a reported £9m in June 2013, but lost his place last season after the arrival of Alisson from Roma.

While part of the Champions League-winning squad last season, Mignolet made just two appearances in all competitions in 2018-19, his move ending a Liverpool career riddled by mistakes.

