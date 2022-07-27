Stephen Bradley excited by potential of new Shamrock Rovers signing Simon Power

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE signed former Ireland U21 international Simon Power.

The versatile 24-year-old has been lauded by Hoops head coach Stephen Bradley for his pace and power as well as an ability to operate centrally or off both flanks.

After joining Norwich City from UCD in 2018, the Wicklow native had loan spells with Dutch club Dordrecht, Ross County in Scotland, and two stints at English non-league outfit Kings Lynn before joining Harrogate Town in League Two in 2020.

Advertisement

With a minimum of four more European games to come, as well as aiming for a third Premier Division title in a row, Bradley expressed his delight at adding Power to the Rovers squad.

“He’s someone that we have known about and have been interested in for a long time. He’s got great strength and speed and can play all over midfield, centrally, on the right and left, and behind the front two as well also defensively. He has a directness that will certainly add to the squad.

“We’ve been in touch with him for a while now, and then we met Simon a few weeks back. He had other options in England on the table, but after speaking with him over that time we were able to convince him that this is the next step for him.

Power with Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. Source: GMK

“Although we have a busy period ahead, we don’t just bring in players for that reason. We always try to add the right players, players that improve the group and Simon definitely adds to us with his attributes. We’ll all look forward to this busy period now, and we’ll try to keep everyone in the group fit and ready.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Power was a member of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 squad for the Toulon tournament in 2019, and he added: “I watched the European game last night and seen for myself the huge support in Tallaght Stadium and that has played a massive part in my decision to sign for Rovers.

“I grasped the opportunity to come home and play some European football as well as potentially get my hands on some silverware with Rovers. Altogether, it was a no-brainer to join Shamrock Rovers, I’m delighted that it has been all sorted and that I’m finally here.

I hope that my game will bring a lot of excitement to the matches, I’m a very attack-minded player. I’m a winger by trade, pacey and direct. I like to create chances and chip in with a goal or two.

“I’m a hard-working player who will always give 100%. Hopefully, I can get into the team as soon as possible and show the fans what I can do.”