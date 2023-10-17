Fiji coach announces he is stepping down at the end of the year after World Cup exit

FIJI HEAD COACH Simon Raiwalui has announced that he will step down from his position at the end of the year following his side’s exit from the Rugby World Cup.

Raiwalui guided Fiji through an impressive campaign at the tournament which ended with a narrow quarter-final defeat to England at the weekend.

“Well I guess it is time to make it official,” Raiwalui wrote in a statement posted on his Twitter page, “specifically what the next cycle will look like for Fiji Rugby…I will not be seeking an extension of employment with FRU past 31 December. Thanks again to the players, staff & all the supporters, it has been quite a ride!”

Raiwalui, a 49-year-old former lock for Newport, Saracens and French club Racing 92, took over as Fiji coach in February after Vern Cotter resigned.

Fiji’s quarter-final appearance at this year’s World Cup was their first since 2007, rallying from 14 points down against England to drawing level and eventually losing out by six points.

