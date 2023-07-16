Simon Thomas named as Jeff Stelling's successor as Soccer Saturday host

SIMON THOMAS HAS announced he will succeed Jeff Stelling as host of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday programme.

Stelling, 68, announced in April he would be stepping down as anchor of the results show after almost 30 years and bade farewell on the final day of the Premier League season.

Former Blue Peter presenter Thomas, 50, said: “Ever since I stepped away from Sky in 2018 to look after Ethan after we lost his mum, rebuilding my career has not always been easy.

“Sky always said the door would be open for me to come back, but this was never the door I expected to open.

“Lots of people have said I have some very big shoes to fill – but I don’t. Jeff Stelling is a one off. An absolute master of his craft. Incomparable. All I can be is myself, and be the best I possibly can.”

Thomas’s first wife Gemma died in November 2017 three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. His second wife Derrina Jebb gave birth to their daughter Talitha in October after an emergency caesarean section having developed pre-eclampsia and Thomas later spoke candidly about his experience on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show.