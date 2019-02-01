'I think it's a good fit... Robbie will go really well' - Simon Zebo on Henshaw's fullback selection

JOE SCHMIDT HAS thrown a curveball this week by picking Leinster man Robbie Henshaw at fullback.

Joe Schmidt has been pondering the option for some time and, given Rob Kearney’s evident ring-rust, made the call for tomorrow’s Guinness Six Nations opener against England at Lansdowne Road.

Last night at our tournament preview event in Liberty Hall, we asked Simon Zebo — a man who knows a thing or two about the position — about the challenge facing Henshaw at 15 against Eddie Jones’ side.

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:

