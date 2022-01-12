Zebo escapes further punishment for red card against Ulster, free to face to Castres

SIMON ZEBO WILL not serve any suspension for his red card during Munster’s comeback victory over Ulster at Thomond Park on Saturday night.

The southern province’s record try-scorer was sent off for his part in a joint hit with team-mate Jack Crowley on Ulster’s Mike Lowry, with referee Mike Adamson — with the help of his officials — deeming Zebo’s challenge especially dangerous.

Advertisement

Zebo, whose side went on to win the game despite having 14 men for almost 70 minutes, didn’t protest against the eventual verdict.

Munster down to 14 men against Ulster after Simon Zebo's red card - but only after referee Mike Adamson changes his mind after being talked around by the TMO. #RTERugby #RTESport #URC #MUNvULS



📺 https://t.co/YsB84BIDQ7

📱 https://t.co/vjumF5kdW8 pic.twitter.com/dr4V3RfNWW — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) January 8, 2022

However, a URC disciplinary panel has today surprisingly cleared the 31-year-old of any wrongdoing.

Declan Goodwin (Chair, Wales), Frank Hadden and Sarah Smith (both Scotland) “considered all of the evidence and camera angles available and concluded that the player’s actions did not result in foul play,” a statement read.

In particular, on detailed examination of the video evidence, the Panel determined that it was No 10 of Munster Rugby who completes the tackle on Michael Lowry (No 15) of Ulster Rugby, with Simon Zebo only making minimal contact whilst wrapping his left arm.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Zebo is therefore free to play for Munster at Castres in the European Champions Cup on Friday night.

So too is offending out-half Crowley, however, as the time to cite him for his hit on Lowry has since elapsed.