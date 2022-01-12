Membership : Access or Sign Up
Zebo escapes further punishment for red card against Ulster, free to face to Castres

A disciplinary panel has determined that out-half Jack Crowley was the true offending party in their joint hit on Ulster’s Mike Lowry.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 5:27 PM
30 minutes ago 1,160 Views 7 Comments
Zebo receives his marching orders from Mike Adamson.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

SIMON ZEBO WILL not serve any suspension for his red card during Munster’s comeback victory over Ulster at Thomond Park on Saturday night.

The southern province’s record try-scorer was sent off for his part in a joint hit with team-mate Jack Crowley on Ulster’s Mike Lowry, with referee Mike Adamson — with the help of his officials — deeming Zebo’s challenge especially dangerous.

Zebo, whose side went on to win the game despite having 14 men for almost 70 minutes, didn’t protest against the eventual verdict.

However, a URC disciplinary panel has today surprisingly cleared the 31-year-old of any wrongdoing.

Declan Goodwin (Chair, Wales), Frank Hadden and Sarah Smith (both Scotland) “considered all of the evidence and camera angles available and concluded that the player’s actions did not result in foul play,” a statement read.

In particular, on detailed examination of the video evidence, the Panel determined that it was No 10 of Munster Rugby who completes the tackle on Michael Lowry (No 15) of Ulster Rugby, with Simon Zebo only making minimal contact whilst wrapping his left arm.

Zebo is therefore free to play for Munster at Castres in the European Champions Cup on Friday night.

So too is offending out-half Crowley, however, as the time to cite him for his hit on Lowry has since elapsed.

