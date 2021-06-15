BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 15 June 2021
Advertisement

'We'll see how hungry Zeebs is to start the season well, how he settles in'

Andy Farrell will look for Simon Zebo prove himself in Munster before any possible Ireland recall.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,338 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5466913
Simon Zebo has won 35 Ireland caps.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Simon Zebo has won 35 Ireland caps.
Simon Zebo has won 35 Ireland caps.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ANDY FARRELL INDICATED that Simon Zebo will need to prove himself with Munster next season before any possible recall to the Ireland squad.

The Cork man is returning to his native province this summer after three years with Racing 92 in France.

Zebo scored a try off the bench in Racing’s victory over Stade Français in the Top 14 barrages stage last weekend to help the club into a semi-final away to Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle this Friday night. 

The 31-year-old has dotted down six times in his 13 starts for Racing this season and Ireland boss Andy Farrell said he has been watching Zebo closely.

However, he has opted against integrating Zebo back into the Ireland squad this summer ahead of his move to Munster. Instead, Farrell and his coaching staff will be keeping a close eye on how Zebo settles back into Irish rugby. 

“If he keeps on playing like he did against Stade Français the other week when he came on to that line and passed the ball out of the back of his hands – that’s the Zebo of old,” said Farrell.

“I suppose he’s not very old either. He’s not been getting much opportunity, a little bit more recently off the bench. He got some game time at the weekend, I’ve been watching all of his games.

“He’s doing pretty well, he’s in a big semi-final at the weekend. Do they get through to the final? Would he miss some time with us, etc.?

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“There are other guys who deserve a chance to be in our squad that’s been playing in and around Ireland over the last season that deserve a look.

“Zeebs will come back to Munster in pre-season, we’ll see how hungry he is to start the season well, how good a pre-season he has, how much he settles in as soon as possible.

“He’ll be a great option, because his passing game, his left-footed kicking game is exactly where it was.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie