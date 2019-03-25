Zebo nabs assist for Ryan and scores a try in huge comeback win for Racing

It was a great day for Racing's Irish representatives over the weekend.

It was a great day for Racing's Irish representatives over the weekend.

FORMER MUNSTER MEN Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan linked up well during a huge Top 14 win for Racing 92 on Sunday.

Both players scored tries with Zebo providing an assist for Ryan’s score, as Racing rallied from a 20-7 deficit against Bordeaux Bègles to win by 18 points.

Zebo kick-started the Racing revival in the 26th minute of the first half. After gathering possession deep in Bordeaux territory, he broke through the cover before turning to offload the ball to Ryan who was out on the wing.

The Tipperary native barrelled his way through a tackle before touching the ball down to get the home side’s scoreboard moving again.

Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan signing autographs after the game. Source: Racing 92 Twitter Page.

The Paris-based side took the lead after the restart and were 38-20 in front when Zebo crossed over the whitewash in the 73rd minute.

In what was a well-worked move, the ball was passed out wide to Zebo at the corner who raced over to clinch Racing’s sixth try of the game.

You can watch both scores in this highlights video from the match.

Bordeaux picked up one more try before the end of the clash, but it wasn’t enough to catch the hosts.

The result leaves Racing sitting in fourth spot on the Top14 table, 20 points adrift of current leaders Toulouse.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: