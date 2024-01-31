'Stay Ready' - Andy Farrell's message to Simon Zebo after missing out on Ireland selection

SIMON ZEBO SAYS that Ireland head coach Andy Farrell advised him to “stay ready” for a potential call-up after the Munster star missed out on selection in the Six Nations squad.

The Ireland team that will play France was announced earlier on Wednesday, but Zebo will not be involved after missing out on a spot in the 34-man squad in January. There was some speculation that the 33-year-old might get the nod, given his excellent run of club form recently. The Munster full-back remains hopeful of a return to international duty, but will be absent for the next few weeks after picking up a knee injury.

“When I spoke to Andy, he told me to stay ready in case anything like that did happen,” says Zebo, who was previously part of Farrell’s Ireland squad in 2021. He was last capped for Ireland 2017.

“I’m fully aware of that and I’ve been in great form, as good as anybody’s been playing in that full-back position. I don’t think I’m a million miles away from it and if I keep playing really well, there’s no reason why I can’t get a call-up.”

Munster reported this week that Zebo required an MRI for the knee issue which forced him off during their clash with Northampton Saints, and that he would need to see a specialist. Zebo says he will only need a short spell on the sidelines to recover but is disappointed to miss out on Munster’s historic meeting with the Crusaders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as a result.

“I had a little setback but nothing too major hopefully. I’ll probably need something done to my knee or a bit of time off but I think I’ll get that time off at the end of the season. Just going over for a chat with an independent doctor but nothing too crazy. I feel like I could probably train now.

“A week or two of R&R and get back into the mix straight away. I’m doing my best to make sure I get back out there very soon. I’d love to play against the Super Rugby champions Crusaders in Páirc Uí Chaoimh but it wasn’t to be.”

Elaborating on what he needs to do to revive his Ireland career, Zebo said that he simply needs to continue hitting his standards to reinforce his worth in an Ireland set-up.

“I’ve been playing really well and just hadn’t had enough games potentially to fight my case. But my form has been excellent; he [Farrell] acknowledged that. I’m playing well in all the big games even though I’ve been out for a long time. That’s normal and to be expected but it was nice of him to call me and hopefully get another few [Munster] games under my belt before the summer tour and put my hand forward again.

“A longer [run of] sustained, consistent performances like I’ve been doing… there might be a chance for me in the future but if not, I still love Andy Farrell and I love the way he does things. I love everything about him as a coach and he’s a fantastic person too.”

Switching back to the team that has been named to face France in the Six Nations opener on Friday, Zebo said he was happy to see Calvin Nash get his shot on the wing. This will be the Munster man’s second cap as he edges the battle to provide cover for the injured Mack Hansen.

Jack Crowley is another major Munster representative in the pick, as he becomes Johnny Sexton’s successor at out-half. Zebo stresses that there is no pressure on Crowley to “step into anybody’s boots,” and that stamping his own identity on the position will be key for him.

“He just needs to be Jack Crowley and keep doing what he’s doing. We’ve seen the variety in his game this season, his willingness to learn and work hard and his attacking kicking game. He’s the full package so with a good team around him, there should be an easy transition.

“I think it’s his jersey to lose now in this tournament and hopefully that boys around him give a big performance.”

That’s not to suggest that Crowley won’t have to work for his crust. Zebo cautions that the other contenders for the 10 shirt will push his club teammate to his maximum effort.

“There’s a young kid, Sam Prendergast, who’s playing really well any time he’s gotten his chance. He looks like he’ll be there or thereabouts competing for that jersey over the next number of years so I think he has all he confidence and ability to have a good run at it. Having Andy as his head coach will help a lot in terms of guidance.”

Another element of freshness in the Ireland squad is the decision to appoint Peter O’Mahony as the new captain. Zebo is familiar with O’Mahony’s leadership style from their years of growing up together and playing together for Munster. He knows Ireland have a solid general leading them into the Six Nations, and believes that Crowley will benefit from the dynamic too.

“Having your clubmate be your national captain will definitely help him. Pete will guide him in the right way and the important decisions on the pitch, Pete will use his nous and experience to help Jack have the best game possible because he knows if Jack plays well, Ireland play well.”

“There were a few congrats and hugs just to wish him the best of luck. He’s been captain of me my whole career bar being in Racing for a few years, so I know what he’s all about and no better boy to take them forward.”

