'My best is good enough to play at any level' - Zebo eyes Ireland recall

ARRIVING A TOUCH too early for Munster’s weekly press conference at their High Performance Centre in Limerick this week, The 42 hears Simon Zebo before we catch sight of him.

His laugh echoes around the building with the music pumping from the team gym, before he skips down to reception to record a quick happy birthday message for a Munster fan set to celebrate their 40th. Zebo takes the phone, hits record and gets the job done in one take. Flashing a smile as he makes his exit, he offers a quick review of his delivery: “Pro-fess-ional”

Zebo is a big presence around Munster and it’s no surprise he’s feeling good about himself. The 33-year-old is currently enjoying a superb run of form which has sparked talk he could come back into the mix with Ireland.

When he eventually sits down to chat to a handful of Irish media, he attempts to play down the Ireland chat. Scratching the Test rugby itch again is clearly a major ambition but he bookends every answer by turning the focus back to Munster. It’s only when the conversation moves to tomorrow’s Champions Cup do-or-die mission in Toulon [KO: 3.15pm, TNT] that his confidence really comes to the fore.

“The brighter the lights, the better I play.”

That’s just why it’s so tempting to envision Zebo lining out for Ireland again. He heads into this weekend’s trip to France on the back of outstanding displays against Leinster (twice) and Connacht over the last two months. He’ll turn 34 in March but a door has perhaps been opened ahead of the Six Nations as Andy Farrell looks to plug the holes created by injuries to Mack Hansen and Jimmy O’Brien, and the retirements of Munster pair Keith Earls and Andrew Conway.

Zebo has been excellent at full-back for Munster this season. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

There are spaces to fill across the back three as the Ireland head coach prepares to name his Six Nations squad next Wednesday, and Zebo – who was last capped in 2017 – would relish being a part of it all again.

“I would love that. I would love to represent my country again,” he says. “I’ve played at that level a lot of times and I’ve played abroad, I’ve a good knowledge of the game, I suppose I tick the boxes for back three but it’s just making sure I’m fit and available and making sure I continue to play well for Munster.

But yeah, if I’m playing well and playing my best rugby, my best is good enough to play at any level.”

It helps that the Cork man enjoys a good relationship with Farrell. The Ireland boss called him into camp in 2021 and while Zebo didn’t get any time on the pitch, he left without any hard feelings.

“He’s always been very good to me and obviously brought me in when I came back first. A few different issues, body-wise, off the pitch and things, I didn’t get to be involved as much as I’d like but we have a great relationship and if I got a call I’d be delighted and I’d love to wear the green jersey again. If not, I’ll still be number one Irish supporter, so it’s all good with me and Andy.”

Zebo, who has been capped 35 times for Ireland, lends his answers more detail when asked about Munster.

He’s clearly loving life on the pitch at the moment, with his upturn in form coinciding with a welcome return to fullback. Zebo’s start at 15 against Leinster in November was his first in the position since returning to Thomond Park from Racing 92. During his three-year stint in Paris, Zebo played most of his rugby at fullback and it’s where he feels he gets the most out of himself on the pitch.

“It’s my preferred position obviously. It’s my best position.

A lot of my highlights would probably be of me with ball in hand, attacking defenders, creating and scoring tries. But the defensive side of things at fullback is an aspect of the game I enjoy as much as attacking.

“You’re the boss of the back three, you control the different pictures you give to the kicking options in the attacking side. Playing against the likes of Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell, you can really mess with their heads based on how you organise your back field and give them different pictures that they think something else may happen.

“There’s a story within a story in back-field cover, and the way I like to operate with my wingers, you’re giving a lot of different pictures and it can be hard for you to know what you’re going to do, if you’re putting in grubber kicks or little chip kicks, giving them fake spaces and all of that. There’s a lot of detail that goes into it. And if you’re in tune, knowing exactly what you’re doing on the day, it can win you games.”

Zebo last played for Ireland in 2017. Tommy Dickson / INPHO Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

The challenge awaiting tomorrow has got his blood pumping. Toulon away in the Champions Cup ticks a lot of boxes for Zebo, who loves European cup rugby, loved his time in France and has long loved the French approach to the game.

“Growing up when I used to watch rugby, obviously Munster was my favourite team. But the style of rugby that I enjoyed the most was always French rugby. I grew up loving the likes of Cédric Heymans, Vincent Clerc, Yannick Jauzion. Guys who play with speed, pace and enjoy finishing tries or creating tries by off-loading and different things so yeah, a big part of my game.”

It has all the makings of a classic Munster European week as Graham Rowntree’s side look to record a crucial win on the road despite a mammoth injury list. The form book will tell you Munster have won just one of their last six games, but the history books would remind you form can often go out the window when it comes to Munster in this competition.

“European rugby for us is huge obviously, with our history in it and coming so close on so many occasions, a lot of disappointment throughout the years. These big tests, these huge European games, going in as the underdog, those who write us off would be doing so at your own peril. A big, big game ahead, very exciting times and there’s definitely a sense of urgency around here, and desire to have that full 80 minute performance.

“If we do, as opposed to that last 10 or 15 (minutes) knocking us off, we could do something special. And it will take something special to beat this group of players, but we can do it.”