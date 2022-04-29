Membership : Access or Sign Up
Munster secure URC quarter final spot but Zebo forced off after getting a bang on his knee

Munster are second in the URC with one game remaining of the regular season.

By Garry Doyle Friday 29 Apr 2022, 10:11 PM
11 minutes ago 775 Views 1 Comment
Zebo takes a selfie with fans afterwards.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

SIMON ZEBO LIMPED off the Musgrave Park pitch this evening with a knee injury, just eight days out from Munster’s crunch European quarter-final against Toulouse.

Zebo had an icepack strapped to his left knee as he signed autographs afterwards. At this stage, it is much too early to figure out how serious the knock is.

The Munster coach, Johann van Graan, said: “I haven’t spoken to him, I haven’t got the medical feedback yet. We’ll go through our normal routine, but the fact he was walking is good. I’m sure we’ll get the feedback soon.”

Overall, it was a good night for the South African. Victory sends Munster second – although that could change tomorrow if Stormers secure a bonus point win over Leinster. One thing guaranteed is Munster’s place in the URC quarter-finals.

Van Graan said: “I thought it was an excellent game of rugby. Cardiff put us under pressure and we responded well. It was a bit of ding-dong at the start of the game, and at half time we said our impact players needed to make a real difference and they did.

“Once we scored the fourth try there was some daylight. We needed to defend right to the end though. I’m really happy about the performance really happy with the five points, but there are some things to work on in terms of what some teams might do to us. But the real positive is we’ve qualified for a URC quarter final.”

