Wednesday 14 April 2021
Simon Zebo is set for a return home to Munster this summer

The 31-year-old Ireland international has been in France for the last three seasons.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 11:44 AM
51 minutes ago
Zebo is set for a return to Munster.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

SIMON ZEBO IS set for a return to Munster this summer after three seasons in France with Top 14 club Racing 92.

The 31-year-old’s contract with Racing expires at the end of the current season and Zebo is understood to have secured a deal with Munster, as first reported by the Daily Mail in the UK.

Although Zebo had been linked with London Irish in recent weeks, Munster are expected to officially confirm the signing soon.

Zebo hasn’t played for Ireland since 2017 but a return to Munster will make him eligible for selection in Andy Farrell’s squad once again and the Cork man has made no secret of his desire to add to his 35 caps.

Zebo, who can play at fullback or on the wing, is Munster’s record try-scorer with 60 in his 144 appearances so far.

He will add to the depth in the province’s back three alongside the likes of Keith Earls, Mike Haley, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Liam Coombes, Calvin Nash, Matt Gallagher, and Seán French.

Zebo moved to Racing in 2018 and started last season’s Champions Cup final against Exeter, scoring a try in an excellent individual performance from fullback.

Meanwhile, Munster have confirmed that former assistant coach Ian Costello is returning to the province this summer as their new academy manager.

Limerick man Costello has been in England with Nottingham and Wasps since 2016 but will return to Munster to take up his new role in July.

“My family and I have had an incredible experience in the UK over the last five years at Nottingham and Wasps, but we are very excited for an opportunity to return home and once again work with Munster and the IRFU,” said Costello.

“I would particularly like to thank Wasps for the support and understanding they have shown me and my family.

“I am deeply passionate about Munster and Irish rugby and look forward to the challenge and responsibility of being part of developing the elite player pathway in Munster.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

