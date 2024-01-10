'From an Irish squad point of view, he’s definitely put himself up for discussion'

IN JUST THREE appearances this season Simon Zebo has managed to launch himself right back into the Ireland conversation as Andy Farrell prepares to gather his squad for a new Test season.

Farrell will name his squad ahead of the 2024 Six Nations next Wednesday and with his back three options decimated by injuries to Mack Hansen and Jimmy O’Brien – alongside the retirements of Keith Earls and Andrew Conway – Zebo is once again being touted as a live option for an Ireland call-up.

The Munster player is the form fullback in Ireland having shone across URC outings against Leinster (twice) and Connacht, hitting a timely run of form ahead of Ireland’s bid to defend their Grand Slam title.

The Cork man will turn 34 in March but could still have something to offer at Test level. A memorable break to launch the attack while led to Craig Casey’s early try against Leinster in November was a reminder that he still has the pace to cut through a defensive line while some of his defensive play – including a superb try-saving tackle on Leinster scrum-half Luke McGrath at Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day – has been outstanding.

Zebo with Antoine Frisch during Munster training yesterday. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

It’s perhaps no surprise Zebo has found his stride since relocating to fullback. The URC clash with Leinster in Dublin was his first start at fullback since he was playing with Racing 92 in 2021, but it’s always felt like his best position.

Advertisement

Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast is well placed to discuss Zebo’s rich vein of form, not least because when the pair worked together during Zebo’s time in France with Racing, the Corkman played the majority of his rugby with 15 on his back.

“I think the more grass around him is probably where he thrives and he played incredible rugby when he was with Racing, and over the last two months he’s been the same,” Prendergast says.

He can make things happen and players feed off that. You can see it, there’s an excitement among the crowd because he’s a bit of a crowd favourite, but you can also see it with players around him as well. They’re expecting something.

“And you can see it in the last couple of weeks, he’s stressing defences as well a small bit. So I would imagine, if selected, he will have a busy game on Saturday because tactically how Toulon play. They don’t waste too much time in their own half, they kick long, so he’ll have a good bit to deal with.

“But I spoke to him about it and that excites him. That’s what drives him and when he’s driven and excited, this is what he can produce.”

Another big performance when Munster visit Toulon in the Champions Cup this weekend could sway Farrell to call-up a player who was last capped for Ireland in 2017. Farrell did have Zebo in camp during the 2021 Six Nations, but the Munster player didn’t manage to get any gametime.

Prendergast has no doubt Zebo still has the quality to do a job for Ireland.

“Once you’re starting for a province and you’re playing well, and the big thing for me with Zeebs, he’s playing well in the big games, so you’re talking Champions Cup recently, Leinster games and I thought against Connacht he had a fine game in tough conditions.

I was fortunate enough to coach him in Racing for a couple of years so I’d know him well and what he can bring.

“He’s been in really, really good form and in terms of what he can bring, his profile is really interesting I think and as a player he’s got an incredibly good passing game.

“You saw that, I know it doesn’t look much but that break against Leinster (in November) to put Calvin (Nash) down the edge, Calvin doesn’t even have to check there. It’s just his ability to seek out players, passing-wise. He’s got a really, really good left foot, kicking game, incredibly solid under the high ball.

“And it’s just his overall knowledge of the game. He’s got a really good understanding of the game and a really good skill set. And the thing with Zeebs, he’s getting games now at the moment and that’s probably something he hasn’t had, and perhaps going back three or four years when I was coaching him in Racing, he was playing regularly which he’s doing at the moment and you can see it, he’s improving every week.

“For any squad he’s a brilliant fella in and around there, you get that off him in terms of personality and that feelgood factor so he’s been great for us for the last couple of months. He’s been brilliant for us.

“From an Irish squad point of view, if you’re starting with one of the provinces and he’s playing in the big games recently and he’s proving himself, that’s a decision for Andy and the lads but I think he’s definitely put himself out there and up for discussion.”